Who is Kapri Robinson? Drink Masters Season 1 contestant is a bartender

Drink Masters is set to pit 12 mixologists against each other in a competition like no other. The Netflix show comes with a grand prize of $100K and the chance to be the first-ever Ultimate Drink Master.

To do so, contestants must impress Frankie Solarik and Julie Reiner the as judges for the show, with Tone Bell serving as the host.

One of the contestants set to compete in the mixology competition is the host of the Soul Palate podcast, Kapri Robinson. Kapri is also the founder of a nonprofit organization, Chocolate City’s Best. It aims to create platforms for Black and Brown people in the food and beverage industry to connect them with people who can help them grow professionally.

The synopsis of the show reads:

"Twelve of the world's most innovative mixologists infuse, stir and blend their way through a series of high-stakes cocktail challenges to win a life-changing prize and the title of The Ultimate Drink Master."

Meet Kapri Robinson ahead of her appearance on Drink Masters

The upcoming Drink Masters contestant Kapri Robinson is originally from Washington D.C. She aims to put an end to inequality and discrimination in the hospitality industry, which she aims to do with Chocolate City’s Best. The organization also hosts a cocktail competition for professional mixologists residing in Washington.

The competition started over four years ago and has turned into a platform of education and mentorship where people of color can connect with people who can help them grow.

The bartender considers herself to be a builder and said:

"If you’re creating something of your own that is naturally dismantling what you see is wrong, it’s taking away the energy of constantly shouting at a wall of white supremacy, racism, sexism, ageism —- all of the -isms."

The Drink Masters contestant wants to bring about a change in the food industry by bringing up topics that have not been spoken about. She wants to create dialog to tear down walls that often stand in front of people of color.

Kapri currently works in Allegory in Washington DC as a bartender. Her bio states that she is one of the most accomplished bartenders in the city as well as an activist.

While in a conversation with District Fray Magazine, she spoke about her career as well as her personal life. She said that D.C. equals uniqueness for her in terms of people as well as its architecture.

Robinson says that her personal dressing style and her mixology style are both "pretty simplistic." She also noted that she believes that one only needs about four ingredients for a delicious cocktail. She added that she likes to "get straight to the point," which is quite evident in everything she does.

She is now set to premiere on Netfilx’s Drink Masters and her competitors should most definitely watch their backs.

Others competing on the reality show include Aisling Gammill, Alex Velez, Christian Suzuki-Orellana, Kate Gerwin, Lauren LP Paylor O’Brien, Loyd Von Rose, Meredith Barry, Michael R. Anderson, Natalie Migliarini, Raj Shukla, and Tao Zrafi.

