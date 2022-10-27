Who is Tone Bell? Meet the host of Netflix’s Drink Masters ahead of Season 1 premiere

Drink Masters is set to shake things up on Netflix with amazing drinks and intense competition. The reality competition will feature mixologists and bartenders from North America as they get ready to create art in a liquid form to impress the judges for a prize worth $100,000.

While the show may follow a format similar to a typical culinary show, the results will be unique, leaving the audience and the judges awe-struck so bottoms up.

The show is brought to viewers by the creators of Blown Away and will be hosted by comedian, actor, and producer Tone Bell, known for his role as Scott Evans in The Flash.

The description of the show reads:

"Twelve of the world's most innovative mixologists infuse, stir and blend their way through a series of high-stakes cocktail challenges to win a life-changing prize and the title of The Ultimate Drink Master."

Drink Masters is set to premiere on Friday, October 28 on Netflix.

Tone Bell gets ready to host Netflix’s Mixology competition, Drink Masters

The premiere of Netflix’s new mixology reality competition is just around the corner, and getting ready to serve as host is Tone Bell. The 39-year-old actor and comedian has appeared on many TV shows and movies, such as Disjointed, where he played the role of a cannabis dispensary’s security guard.

Tone Bell began his comedic career in Dallas before moving to Los Angeles to try and make his way to the big leagues as an actor and a comedian. There, he won the Stand-up NBC Diversity talent search, and as part of his victory, signed a deal with the NBC network and starred in People are Talking.

Before pursuing a career in the entertainment industry, he worked as an educator and then as a brand manager with Swivel Media in San Francisco. He later moved back to Atlanta to work for a company that eventually transferred him to Dallas, where he started turning his passion into a career.

In a conversation with Cliche Magazine in 2014, Tone spoke about his career and said that when he was in Dallas, he didn’t know anyone and thought of ways of meeting people without “looking creepy.” He decided to try his luck at an open mic event, thinking that it was an interesting way to meet people.

A fan of classic comedy, Tone revealed that his favorite comedians are Bill Cosby and Bill Burr. The Drink Masters host also cited Kevin James of The King of Queens as a big influence for how he can take a small idea and blow it out of proportion.

Ahead of Drink Masters’ premiere, Tone, along with the judges, appeared for a virtual interview with Bonnie Laufer, where they discussed the upcoming show. Bonnie told Tone that he has “the best job in the world” as he serves as host on a show where people are making drinks. He said:

“You’re right, I do have the best job in the world.”

He further told her that not only did he host the show, but he was lucky enough to be able to consume drinks made by the best bartenders. He added that he got the chance to “sip greatness” in every episode.

Bonnie further asked him if he went home drunk at the end of each episode, and the Drinks Masters host joked and said that he did, but not because of the show. Tone added that he would have a big breakfast every day, and the hardest part of the show was not being able to finish the amazing drinks that the mixologists would prepare.

Tune in to Netflix on Friday, October 28, to see what the Drink Masters have in store for the viewers and the judges.

