Drink Masters 2022 season 1: Meet the judges of the new Netflix show

Netflix's brand new show, Drink Masters, is set to take the world by storm with its creative and artistic episodes. The show will feature 12 mixologists and bartenders from around North America as they serve their most unique cocktails to Frankie Solarik and Julie Reiner, who will serve as judges for the alcohol-centric reality show.

Solarik, the author of The Bar Chef, is the co-owner of Toronto’s bar BarChef, which was rated by Food and Wine magazine as one of the Top Seven new and most innovative bars in the world.

Reiner’s recipes have been featured in various well-known publications, such as The New York Times, Food & Wine, among others.

The synopsis of the show reads:

"Twelve of the world's most innovative mixologists infuse, stir and blend their way through a series of high-stakes cocktail challenges to win a life-changing prize and the title of The Ultimate Drink Master."

Drink Masters is set to premiere on October 28, 2022, on Netflix.

Meet the master judges of Drink Masters

Drink Masters will see two renowned faces of the mixology industry who are well-known for what they do. They have spent years getting to where they are and are now ready to pass their industry wisdom and critique onto new talent.

1) Julie Reiner

The mixologist, author, and consultant is one of New York’s most influential bar owners and has been enhancing the Big Apple’s bar scene for over 25 years. The self-described whiskey girl is famous for rediscovering multiple famous cocktails while also adding her personal touch to them.

Her inspiration comes from her time in Hawaii, making her use the freshest possible fruits along with spices and spirits in her original recipes. The Drink Masters judge opened her first New York restaurant, Lounge, in 2003, and her second restaurant, The Pegu Club, followed soon after, in 2005.

Julie Reiner is credited with revolutionizing the New York cocktail scene and has inspired a generation of mixologists and bartenders with her uniqueness.

In a conversation with SevenFifty.com, Reiner stated that she “got the bug” early on as she would often pick out fruits from her backyard and make margaritas for her mother’s guests. Her business partner, Tom Macy, described her as “the top of the tree” when it came to modern bar stars.

Julie Reiner is now ready to step into the next chapter of her career by serving as one of the judges on Netflix’s Drink Masters.

Frankie Solarik

Cocktail connoisseur Frankie Solarik has appeared in magazines, newspapers, TV, and more. The Drink Masters judge is the author of The Bar Chef and co-owner of BarChef, a popular bar in Toronto.

Solarik has a progressive and contemporary approach to cocktails in Canada and has been featured in multiple publications such as The New York Times, National Geographic, The Globe, and more.

His international and domestic acclamation is credited to his hard work and attention to detail, which has changed the way the world perceives cocktails. In his bio, Frankie Solarik stated that he strives to present cocktails as dishes, and wants them to have the same “visual, visceral, taste appeal, and complexity” that a great dish has.

His signature cocktails include Vanilla and Hickory Smoked Manhattan, The Black Truffle, The Cedar, and many more that are available at his Toronto-based BarChef.

He is now set to appear on the Netflix show and will not be an easy judge to impress.

