What time will Drink Masters 2022 (season 1) premiere on Netflix? Format, release date and more details explored

Netflix's upcoming reality TV competition show Drink Masters is a unique 12-episodes-long series that will drop on Friday, October 28, at 3 am ET/ 12 am PST. Each episode of the series will be 40 minutes long.

Drink Masters, a Canada-based show, will feature 12 mixolologists competing against each other to make the best drinks, or what the show calls "masterpieces of liquid art." Each episode will challenge the contestants to create better drinks, and one person will be eliminated in every challenge. The series description reads,

"Twelve of the world's most innovative mixologists infuse, stir and blend their way through a series of high-stakes cocktail challenges to win a life-changing prize and the title of The Ultimate Drink Master."

Format and trailer of Drink Masters

Drink Masters will be hosted by Tone Bell. Frankie Solarik & Julie Reiner will be the judges of the show, although the trailer hints that real “party” people might judge one or more rounds of the competition.

The mixologists will prepare drinks based on the themes and challenges assigned to them. Each week one contestant will be eliminated by the judges, and the winner of the show will win $100K, along with the title of Ultimate Drink Master.

The contestants of the show will come from all over the world. Drink Masters was shot in Hamilton, Ontario, and as seen in the trailer, the contestants will be given bar stools, key utensils, floor-to-ceiling shelves of alcohol, and a kitchen to grab ingredients from for their drinks.

Judge Julie tells the contestants in the trailer that the drinks have become more culinary and contestants are seen cooking stuff on the stove to put in their drinks. Some mixologist veterans will also make mistakes like spilling or burning their ingredients.

Competitors will have to work in a high pressure environment, while navigating challenges that will test their creative process. In the trailer, judges can be seen praising one contestant for their wild ingredients and questioning another for their decision to put dry ice in a drink, which can choke people to death.

Who are the contestants of Drink Masters?

The 12 participants in the Drink Masters competition are:

Aisling Gammill for Boise, Idaho

Alex Velez for Las Vegas, Nevada

Christian Suzuki-Orellana (aka "Suzu") for San Francisco, CA

Kapri Robinson for Washington, D.C.

Kate Gerwin from Albuquerque, New Mexico

Lauren "LP” Paylor O'brien from Washington, D.C.

Loyd Von Rose from Montreal, Quebec

Meredith Barry from St. Louis, Missouri

Michael R. Anderson from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Natalie Migliarini from New York

Raj Shukla from Fort Wayne, Indiana

Tao Zrafi from Montreal, Quebec

More about the upcoming show

Tim Warren and Matthew Hornbug are the creators of the show, while Mark Bishop and Matthew Hornburg have produced it. Hornburg aimed to create a show for the Marblemedia corportation which had a different perspective from the USA TV series. Reflecting on the philosophy that guides the show, producer Matt Hornburg told The Hollywood Reporter that,

"It's not just about what’s in the glass, but what appears around the glass as part of that experience. And it’s just as much about your palate as well as the aromas."

Tone Bell, the host, recently revealed that he had learned to make some drinks from the show and had attempted to create them at home.

Fans can watch all the episodes of Drink Masters on October 28 on Netflix.

