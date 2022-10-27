“A living angel”: Fans praise BTS’ Jung Kook for giving cold drinks to Qatar ARMYs waiting for him in hot weather

In Qatar, due to the unbearable heat, BTS' Jung Kook helped ARMYs waiting in line stay hydrated on October 27, 2022. The 25-year-old idol is known for his generosity and humble personality, which was brought out yet again through this incident.
Twitter user @auio_007 posted a video of a staff member walking toward a group of fans with a big bag that contained cold water and beverages. The incident occurred during one of his not-yet-disclosed schedules in Qatar.
Fans gushed over the idol, talking about how he cared for his fans despite being busy with work. Little gestures like these reflect one's personality, and the Golden Maknae's recent actions have only confirmed that he monitors ARMYs.
BTS' Jung Kook takes care of fans by sending them a thoughtful gift
BTS' Jung Kook is not only an all-rounder Golden Maknae but also possesses a caring and charming nature. The Epiphany singer has often helped his fans and staff. Fans say that his humble personality, despite being a superstar, is always praiseworthy.
The BTS member is currently in Qatar for an official schedule, details of which have not yet been disclosed by his agency. Despite not knowing the nature of his visit, fans waited patiently in line under the scorching heat to catch a glimpse of the idol. Jung Kook, being his charming self, sent a staff member with a bag full of cold water and drinks so that the fans remained hydrated.
This is not the first time BTS' youngest member has shown concern toward his fans. As one fan on Twitter pointed out, there were at least three other instances when Golden Maknae grew concerned and arranged for water bottles for his fans.
Fans called him "the sweetest angel," "water fairy," and "most special human being," among other things. They couldn't stop gushing over his act of kindness and filled ARMY stan Twitter with such posts.
Take a look at some of the fans' reactions below:
Recent updates about BTS' Jung Kook
BTS' Jung Kook is nominated for two awards as a soloist at the 2022 People's Choice Awards. His track with Charlie Puth, titled Left and Right, broke several records and made quite an impression.
Left and Right earned him two nominations: The first category is The Music Video of 2022, where he competes with fellow K-pop artists BLACKPINK's Pink Venom and his own group BTS' Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) among other western musicians.
The second category is The Collaboration Song of 2022, where the Charlie Puth x Jung Kook track competes with the likes of Nicki Minaj x Lil Baby and Elton John X Britney Spears. The People's Choice Awards will be held on December 6, 2022, at 9 pm ET.