“A living angel”: Fans praise BTS’ Jung Kook for giving cold drinks to Qatar ARMYs waiting for him in hot weather

In Qatar, due to the unbearable heat, BTS' Jung Kook helped ARMYs waiting in line stay hydrated on October 27, 2022. The 25-year-old idol is known for his generosity and humble personality, which was brought out yet again through this incident.

Twitter user @auio_007 posted a video of a staff member walking toward a group of fans with a big bag that contained cold water and beverages. The incident occurred during one of his not-yet-disclosed schedules in Qatar.

My heart…. JUNGKOOK asked his staffs to give cold water and drinks to Qatar ARMYs waiting under the heat of the sun. He is literally the most caring & loving artist to his fans. A living angel!

Fans gushed over the idol, talking about how he cared for his fans despite being busy with work. Little gestures like these reflect one's personality, and the Golden Maknae's recent actions have only confirmed that he monitors ARMYs.

BTS' Jung Kook takes care of fans by sending them a thoughtful gift

Auio_007 @Auio_007 Love you bb #qatar #bts JK giving us cold water and drinks while we are waiting under the heat of the sun. He’s the sweetestLove you bb #jk JK giving us cold water and drinks while we are waiting under the heat of the sun. He’s the sweetest 💜 Love you bb #jk #qatar #bts https://t.co/BxI33rhuja

BTS' Jung Kook is not only an all-rounder Golden Maknae but also possesses a caring and charming nature. The Epiphany singer has often helped his fans and staff. Fans say that his humble personality, despite being a superstar, is always praiseworthy.

The BTS member is currently in Qatar for an official schedule, details of which have not yet been disclosed by his agency. Despite not knowing the nature of his visit, fans waited patiently in line under the scorching heat to catch a glimpse of the idol. Jung Kook, being his charming self, sent a staff member with a bag full of cold water and drinks so that the fans remained hydrated.

This is not the first time BTS' youngest member has shown concern toward his fans. As one fan on Twitter pointed out, there were at least three other instances when Golden Maknae grew concerned and arranged for water bottles for his fans.

daily jungkook love🌼 @glowinguks water fairy Jungkook always makes sure his fans are well taken care of during award shows and concerts and now he has sent cold water and drinks to the fans waiting for him in Qatar. he's the sweetest angel 🥹 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… water fairy Jungkook always makes sure his fans are well taken care of during award shows and concerts and now he has sent cold water and drinks to the fans waiting for him in Qatar. he's the sweetest angel 🥹 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/MwFhSyDkob

Fans called him "the sweetest angel," "water fairy," and "most special human being," among other things. They couldn't stop gushing over his act of kindness and filled ARMY stan Twitter with such posts.

Take a look at some of the fans' reactions below:

𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀∞⁷ ♡👩‍🚀 @_RapperJK To summarize, Jungkook gets to Qatar treated like royalty but jk himself remains forever humble by always waving to fans when passing by in the street, in his car, giving out water so fans don’t dehydrate! He’s the purest & most special human being To summarize, Jungkook gets to Qatar treated like royalty but jk himself remains forever humble by always waving to fans when passing by in the street, in his car, giving out water so fans don’t dehydrate! He’s the purest & most special human being 💜💜 https://t.co/GCXTdT0TtV

#JungkookInQatar #LeftandRight ￼ #JUNGKOOK #JungkookQatar https://t.co/KZvH9VoOzD @Auio_007 says that Jungkook sent them cold drinks and water bottles while they were waiting for him under the sun! I'm Crying🥹 https://t.co/KZvH9VoOzD @Auio_007 says that Jungkook sent them cold drinks and water bottles while they were waiting for him under the sun! I'm Crying🥹💜#JungkookInQatar #LeftandRight ￼ #JUNGKOOK #JungkookQatar

Oh my kookie heart.. .Jungkook asked the staff to give cold water to the Qatar armys waiting in the heat. What a caring angel



I vote Oh my kookie heart.. .Jungkook asked the staff to give cold water to the Qatar armys waiting in the heat. What a caring angelI vote #LeftandRight for #TheMusicVideo at #PCAs #Qatar2022 #JUNGKOOK Oh my kookie heart.. .Jungkook asked the staff to give cold water to the Qatar armys waiting in the heat. What a caring angel 😭😭I vote #LeftandRight for #TheMusicVideo at #PCAs https://t.co/i8PugL5Hmq

nicole @yoongisstan even yesterday security giving water to armys waiting for him, he is the sweetest Jungkook literally is the kindest person ever, he has been waving and looking at army in Qatar since he cameeven yesterday security giving water to armys waiting for him, he is the sweetest Jungkook literally is the kindest person ever, he has been waving and looking at army in Qatar since he came 😭 even yesterday security giving water to armys waiting for him, he is the sweetest https://t.co/QwWPyYzLx6

𝙘𝙝𝙤𝙖𝙖 ♡︎ @https_imcutee Jungkook in qatar sent water and drinks to armys who were waiting to see him :(( he so sweet Jungkook in qatar sent water and drinks to armys who were waiting to see him :(( he so sweet https://t.co/EdOAIaCd2V

kuku⁷ ♥︎ @jjkbless jungkook gave out water to fans in qatar who were standing in sun 🥺 he's the kindest most purest soul ever 🥺 jungkook gave out water to fans in qatar who were standing in sun 🥺 he's the kindest most purest soul ever 🥺

_annalou🐰 @_annaXjk1997 JUNGKOOK AS A KINDNESS,SWEET. PERSON I KNOW🥺🤧 HE GAVE WATER TO ARMY'S WAITING FOR HIM IN THE MIDDLE OF THE SUN IN QATAR.. AAaaaaah. So sweet!! I'M CRYING RIGHT NOW!!!! 🥺JUNGKOOK AS A KINDNESS,SWEET. PERSON I KNOW🥺🤧 HE GAVE WATER TO ARMY'S WAITING FOR HIM IN THE MIDDLE OF THE SUN IN QATAR.. AAaaaaah. So sweet!! I'M CRYING RIGHT NOW!!!! 🥺😭 JUNGKOOK AS A KINDNESS,SWEET. PERSON I KNOW🥺🤧 HE GAVE WATER TO ARMY'S WAITING FOR HIM IN THE MIDDLE OF THE SUN IN QATAR.. AAaaaaah. So sweet!! 💜😭🐰

koo misser @euphoria_jjjk1 @Auio_007 Omg why is he so perfect and so easy to love ??? I have never seen such a human being who is beautiful both inside and outside @Auio_007 Omg why is he so perfect and so easy to love ??? I have never seen such a human being who is beautiful both inside and outside 😭😭😭😭😭

█▓▒­░⡷⠂VΞIL | ༺ӄօօӄɨʄɨɛɖ⠐⢾░▒▓█ @VeiledSirius @Auio_007 JK is the sweetest, hard not to fall in love with him! God bless him always and grant him tons of success and happiness! @Auio_007 JK is the sweetest, hard not to fall in love with him! God bless him always and grant him tons of success and happiness!

Recent updates about BTS' Jung Kook

BTS' Jung Kook is nominated for two awards as a soloist at the 2022 People's Choice Awards. His track with Charlie Puth, titled Left and Right, broke several records and made quite an impression.

Left and Right earned him two nominations: The first category is The Music Video of 2022, where he competes with fellow K-pop artists BLACKPINK's Pink Venom and his own group BTS' Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) among other western musicians.

The second category is The Collaboration Song of 2022, where the Charlie Puth x Jung Kook track competes with the likes of Nicki Minaj x Lil Baby and Elton John X Britney Spears. The People's Choice Awards will be held on December 6, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

