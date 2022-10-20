"He dug his own grave": Why are The Challenge season 38 fans glad that Turbo got eliminated in episode 2? 

MTV's The Challenge season 38 returned with an all-new episode on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. This week's episode took a surprising turn and showcased that being nice to the other teammates mattered when it came to making it through the competition.

Although the series premiered only recently, the drama was already at an all-time high after the contestants decided to get rid of one particular team this week.

IrreleBrent @bfelsinger20 #RideOrDies Turbo had no chance in that elimination, but he dug his own grave 🤷‍♂️ #TheChallenge38 Turbo had no chance in that elimination, but he dug his own grave 🤷‍♂️ #TheChallenge38 #RideOrDies

The Challenge season 38 aired with episode 2 and it was nothing short of shocking with the teammates all vying against one particular team who they wanted to get rid of from the competition.

That team was none other than Turbo and Tamara. Turbo found himself in the bad books of the other teams, especially Nany and Bananas.

Turbo and Tamara were nominated for the elimination task. In a surprising turn of events, the entire set of competitors ended up helping Horacio and Olivia in a memory matching game. This resulted in Turbo and Tamara losing the challenge.

"I'm gonna take my revenge": Turbo is blindsided by Nany after he gets eliminated from The Challenge season 38

There is no doubt that Turbo has quite an attitude, and this week, it came to bite him in a way he least expected. Nany and Bananas won the daily challenge and had the advantage of choosing which teams will battle it out against each other in the elimination round.

Nany gave Turbo the chance to come clean about the rumors that he was waiting to go into the elimination round on purpose. When Nany confronted him about this, he didn't let The Challenge season 38 star let her finish but continued to yell at her and attack her.

This didn't sit well with Nany and the other cast members. Hence they decided to help Olivia and Horacio win the challenge so that Turbo would be the one going home. As they'd hoped, Olivia and Horacio were able to finish the memory puzzle with the help of the other team members. This meant it was the end of the road for Turbo and Tamara.

Upon witnessing no one helping him, Turbo shared that he would get revenge and that he had only two things to say to the other teammates: "two words, one finger." He also added that he hoped Nany and Bananas would grab the final prize despite the drama that went down between them.

Fans are glad that Turbo got eliminated from The Challenge season 38

Taking to Twitter, fans shared they were glad that Turbo got eliminated. Many also added that he deserved it and that he should check his attitude and behavior if he wanted to return and take part in the competition again. A few fans also added that Turbo dug his own grave and brought this upon himself.

The Challenge @MTVsChallenges stopbeingpolite.com/2022/10/19/the… Can we stop acting like these veterans coming into the game are shocking twists? We all knew it was coming — and we all know Aneesa's joining Jordan. She's in every single commercial. #TheChallenge38 Can we stop acting like these veterans coming into the game are shocking twists? We all knew it was coming — and we all know Aneesa's joining Jordan. She's in every single commercial. #TheChallenge38 stopbeingpolite.com/2022/10/19/the…

Sam @chasingtheSAM Production wanted Turbo GONE with this memory competition #TheChallenge38 Production wanted Turbo GONE with this memory competition #TheChallenge38

Blaze'N @BlazeNMyOwnPath

Turbo was flapping his gums since he got on that boat so, I have 0 problems with him leaving. #TheChallenge

38 I like Horacio and Olivia. Get a win anyway you can. 🤷🏾‍♀️Turbo was flapping his gums since he got on that boat so, I have 0 problems with him leaving. #TheChallenge RideorDies #TheChallenge 38 I like Horacio and Olivia. Get a win anyway you can. 🤷🏾‍♀️Turbo was flapping his gums since he got on that boat so, I have 0 problems with him leaving. 😌 #TheChallenge #TheChallengeRideorDies#TheChallenge38

Matt @mattliguori Turbo is over. Done. In future seasons, keep him home. We’re good. No need. Idk who we saw in 34, but this guy absolutely sucks. #TheChallenge38 Turbo is over. Done. In future seasons, keep him home. We’re good. No need. Idk who we saw in 34, but this guy absolutely sucks. #TheChallenge38

Mahroofisgone 🇳🇱 @mahroofisgone Turbo called it out all on himself. Poor Tamara. Maybe you should have sticked with your boyfriend tho instead of dumping his ass for this lunatic for the show #thechallenge38 Turbo called it out all on himself. Poor Tamara. Maybe you should have sticked with your boyfriend tho instead of dumping his ass for this lunatic for the show #thechallenge38

IrreleBrent @bfelsinger20 #RideOrDies Turbo had no chance in that elimination, but he dug his own grave 🤷‍♂️ #TheChallenge38 Turbo had no chance in that elimination, but he dug his own grave 🤷‍♂️ #TheChallenge38 #RideOrDies

MTV's The Challenge airs every Wednesday night at 8 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes