What time will MTV’s The Challenge season 38 episode 2 air? Release date, plot, and more details explored

The Challenge season 38 took off with an intensity that was hard to match. The long-running MTV show returned to screens on October 12 for a brand new season. This season, Ride or Dies, is a touch personal for the contestants as they compete in teams with people they hold close to their hearts. The show brought back rivals, exes, and more to take the adrenaline-inducing show up a notch.

The show consists of 17 teams fighting for their share of $1 million, and no one will give it up easily. Even though one pair was eliminated last week, there are still 17 contesting teams in The Challenge Season 38 as a fan-favorite “legend” team enters the competition.

Episode 2 of the series will air on MTV on October 19 at 8 pm ET.

Will Olivia face her fears in the upcoming episode of The Challenge?

The heat is on, and the contestants will do everything in their power to save themselves from elimination. The pressure to perform is on with an unexpected team entering the competition. In a sneak peek uploaded to social media, Harracio and Olivia become the first team to take on this week’s obstacle.

While Harracio leaves the host and his fellow contestants impressed, Olivia is determined to overcome her fear of heights.

The obstacle starts with the contestants swimming to an elevated platform and climbing to the top using a ladder. From there, the two must reach another hanging platform in the middle of the course to finish the challenge. It seems to be a time-based challenge, and the team that finishes fastest takes the crown.

In his confessional, Harracio said:

"The showdown I’m coming from, where we ran obstacle courses, this is my thing. You know, I’m so excited. This to me, really is my playground."

While Harracio seems extremely comfortable with the challenge, it is a new experience for Olivia as she has never climbed a rope in the water before. However, quitting is not an option for her, especially in the face of fear.

In her confessional, she said:

“I am terrified of heights. Like I always make a joke, like I’m terrified of heights and love.”

Harracio’s ease during the performance earned him appreciation from TJ Lavin, who said that The Challenge contestant “came to play.” His competitors were also impressed by his performance, with Laurel saying he is “ridiculous.” She further said:

"He basically floated his way onto the platform, I mean it’s very impressive to make it look that easy."

Who went home in The Challenge season 38 episode 1?

In the premiere episode of The Challenge, titled, Don’t Die for Me, Argentina?, the winning team of Johnny and Ravyn picked Kailah and Sam for elimination. TJ revealed that the infamous Draw would decide who the other bottom team is.

The other three teams that were interrogated each picked one of the three daggers: while Tori and Devin, and Laurel and Jakk picked a black dagger, Colleen and Kim picked the dagger that contained the word “safe.”

The two picked Tori and Devin to go up against Kailah and Sam, who ended up beating them. However, as soon as the first team left the show, TJ announced a twist that shocked everyone. The Challenge saw the return of the seven-time champion Johnny Bananas with his “ride or dies of all time,” Nany.

At the beginning of the episode, the host announced that Kaycee and her brother had to leave the show as the pair contracted Covid while traveling to Argentina for the show. Two teams took their place instead, Nam and Emmy, and Olivia and Horracio.

Stay tuned to see what happens on the show’s upcoming episode and who becomes the second team to be eliminated.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes