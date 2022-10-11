Who are Nam Vo and Emmy Russ? Everything to know about the duo from The Challenge Season 38

The Challenge Season 38 is just around the corner and the competition will be fiercer than ever before, as the upcoming season of the show will put personal relationships to the test.

The upcoming season's contestants will compete alongside people with whom they have a close relationship. Nam Vo and Emmy Russ, who are both represented by the same agency, are one such pair. According to the MTV press release, the show will feature "unbreakable bonds between friends, and partners."

It further read:

"For the first time ever, the critically-acclaimed competition franchise will pair cast members with their "Ride or Die," featuring a cast of best friends, exes, and couples as they navigate the weekly mental and physical warfare together for their share of one million dollars."

The Challenge is set to premiere on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

Meet The Challenge duo Emmy Russ and Nam Vo

The 23-year-old model is originally from Germany and is known for being outspoken and energetic. Emmy is making her first appearance on the show, but her partner, Nam, is no stranger to The Challenge. She is, however, no stranger to competition, having previously competed in Germany's Big Brother as well as Beauty and the Nerd.

Emmy has been paired with someone who is diametrically opposed to her, and it will be interesting to see how well her outgoing personality complements Nam's calm demeanor.

Nam has appeared on several The Challenge shows, including Double Agents, where he was forced to leave in the middle due to a back injury. He was also on Spies, Lies, and Allies, but he abruptly left the show.

There was a lot of speculation about his departure for a while, but it was later revealed that he had tested positive for Covid-19, and the entire cast was quarantined for 10 days after that to ensure everyone's safety.

He took to Instagram to talk about it and said that he was “absolutely devasted and heartbroken.” He further said:

"What I can tell you guys is…trust me when I tell you that it was one of the hardest time I had to go thorugh in my life. I was absolutely devastated and heartbroken. I wish absolutely nobody that kind of experience I had to go through."

However, he is back now for another round of The Challenge and refuses to back down without a fight.

Other teams set to participate in The Challenge Ride or Dies are:

Amber and Chauncey

Aneesa and Jordan

Jay and Michele

Emmy and Nam Vo

Johnny Bananas and Nany

Colleen and Kim

Darrell and Veronica

Devin and Tori

Faysal and Moriah

Horacio and Olivia

Jakk and Laurel

Tamara and Turbo

Kailah and Sam

Johnny and Ravyn

Kaycee and Kenny

Nelson and Nurys

The show will premiere on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

Poll : 0 votes