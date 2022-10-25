''I trust the creators of Dark'': Netizens in love with Netflix's 1899 trailer

Netflix recently dropped the trailer for its upcoming period horror drama, 1899. The series is helmed by Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the creators of Netflix's critically acclaimed sci-fi show, Dark.

The trailer offers a peek into the show's gorgeous bizarre world, replete with mysteries and horror (similar to Dark), showing passengers on a ship dealing with a number of struggles and challenges. The trailer ensures that it doesn't give away the core of the mystery, but shows just enough to get viewers hooked.

Along with the trailer, Netflix also dropped a brief description of the show, which states:

''On their journey across the vast and treacherous Atlantic Ocean, the passengers of the Kerberos encounter the biggest mystery of their lives. Welcome to 1899, a deeply immersive new series from the creators of Dark.''

Fans on Twitter are quite excited about the upcoming show, thanks to its creators' previous work. One user said that they ''trust the creators of Dark'' and that they don't need to watch the trailer or know about the plot.

Read on to find out more about what fans have to say on Twitter about the trailer of 1899.

Twitter praises the trailer of Netflix's 1899

Several fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Netflix's official trailer for 1899. Some fans mentioned that they're excited about the show considering it's helmed by the creators of Dark, while others simply praised the trailer.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

mari ruva @ruva_mari @netflix I hate you guys...how time do you think we have per day? Even if I stop everything still I couldn't be able to watch all these amazing series and now you drop this? 1899?Seriously?And it's from the ones who made Dark?Damn...f-sleep!!When to be released? @netflix I hate you guys...how time do you think we have per day? Even if I stop everything still I couldn't be able to watch all these amazing series and now you drop this? 1899?Seriously?And it's from the ones who made Dark?Damn...f-sleep!!When to be released?

𝓖 @GAisnothere @netflix I'm so excited for this one Netflix u better take good care of it @netflix I'm so excited for this one Netflix u better take good care of it

Kovacs Prime @Stevens214 @netflix From the Creators that gave us the best show on Netflix (Dark). Can't wait. @netflix From the Creators that gave us the best show on Netflix (Dark). Can't wait. https://t.co/EQA3wgVYf9

Antonello Dallacoasta @Antonello2240 @netflix Cleared my calendar on November 17 already, from the creators of dark already sold it for me @netflix Cleared my calendar on November 17 already, from the creators of dark already sold it for me

Stephen Williams @siavm @netflix I hope you guys make this something big like your other sci fi beast. I already know it is going to be something amazing seeing the people behind Dark made it. @netflix I hope you guys make this something big like your other sci fi beast. I already know it is going to be something amazing seeing the people behind Dark made it.

คק๏кค @xApokalypse @netflix Not sure what's going on but i loved Dark so i was already excited for this project when they announced it @netflix Not sure what's going on but i loved Dark so i was already excited for this project when they announced it

Eshan Das @da39007142 @OLarsenB @netflix it is from the creators from the Dark, if it's half the good of dark was, it will be banger @OLarsenB @netflix it is from the creators from the Dark, if it's half the good of dark was, it will be banger

The upcoming show stars Emily Beecham in one of the main roles, portraying the character of Maura Franklin. She looks impressive in the trailer, and viewers can expect a powerful performance from the talented star. Apart from 1899, Beecham is best known for her performances in numerous shows and films like Daphne, Hail, Caesar!, and Into the Badlands, to name a few.

Other supporting cast members include Andreas Pietschmann, Aneurin Barnard, Miguel Bernardeau, Anton Lesser, and Maciej Musiał, among many others.

1899 will be released on the streaming platform on November 17, 2022.

More details about Dark's plot and its cast

Dark is a sci-fi thriller, whose story is set in a remote German village where people look to find out the disturbing truth behind the disappearance of a child. Here's the official synopsis of the show, as per Netflix:

''A missing child sets four families on a frantic hunt for answers as they unearth a mind-bending mystery that spans three generations.''

The series received widespread critical acclaim from viewers and critics around the world, thanks to its strong writing, unique storyline, visual aesthetics, and performances by the cast.

The show starred a number of talented actors like Louis Hofmann, Oliver Masucci, and Jördis Triebel, among many others, in pivotal roles.

The series premiered in late 2017 and ran for three seasons until 2020. It garnered a significant fan following from around the world among sci-fi lovers. The show is now widely regarded as one of the greatest television series of the last decade.

