“I need a rapper” - Lee Seung-gi proposes Lee Min-ho sing a duet with him at the former’s wedding to Lee Da-in

On February 7, Lee Seung-gi officially took to his Instagram account to announce that he is marrying actress and long-term girlfriend Lee Da-in on April 7.

Fans and Korean celebrities congratulated Lee Seung-gi and his to-be-wife Lee Da-in in the comments section of the post. However, Lee Min-ho’s hilarious congratulatory message has been gaining traction online. In response to his wishes, Lee Seung-gi proposed that they perform a duet at the Mouse star’s wedding ceremony.

Lee Seung-gi jokingly said he needed a rapper for a duet performance and wrote:

“I need a rapper, what do you think?”

: We need a rapper (for this song). What do you think?



Lee Min-ho makes a clever reference to Lee Seung-gi’s popular song Will you Marry Me in congratulatory message

Lee Seung-gi wrote a heartfelt post announcing his much-awaited summer wedding to Lee Da-in.

Fans and fellow colleagues flooded his Instagram comments section to send their best wishes to the couple. Among the sweet wishes was actor Lee Min-ho’s cheeky congratulatory message, which turned heads online.

For those unversed, Lee Min-ho and Lee Seung-gi have been friends for a long time; and fans loved the witty reference to one of Lee Seung-gi’s hit songs. In response to Lee Seung-gi’s wedding post, the Pachinko star wrote that Lee Seung-gi has now found himself in a position where he will have to sing his 2009 track Will you Marry Me.

He said:

“What is this? A situation where Lee Seung Gi sing 'Will You Marry Me?'

LMH: What is this? A situation where Seunggi will sing "Will u marry me?"



LSG: We need a rapper. What do u say?



These besties are hilarious



“I proposed, and I received a 'yes'

Wedding is coming on April 7



“She has a warm heart and loving, this is the person I want to keep on my side forever.”



For those unversed, Will you Marry Me is one of Lee Seungi-gi’s most popular and beloved songs. The Law Cafe fame actor wasted no time in proposing that he and his friend perform the song together at his wedding. Lee Seung-gi asked the Boys Over Flowers actor to join him as a rapper, garnering hilarious and heartwarming reactions from fans online.

After this hilarious discussion, fans are hoping that Lee Min-ho and Lee Seung-gi will perform and rap together at the latter’s wedding ceremony. Previously, they collaborated on the Pachinko star's popular YouTube channel “LeeMinHoFilm.”

Lee Min-ho wraps up the filming of his upcoming drama Ask the Stars

The talented Hallyu star wrapped up filming his forthcoming drama Ask The Stars starring Gong Hyo-jin, Oh Jung-se, Han Ji-eun, Kim Joo-hun, and Kim Eung-su. Sharing candid photos on Instagram, he captioned them by saying, "It's the last day."

The sci-fi romantic-comedy drama is a first for the Korean industry and is set in outer space with the Earth as its background. Ask The Stars is penned by Suh Sook-hyang, who wrote dramas including Pasta, Jealousy Incarnate, and Wok of Love.

It is a quirky love story between an astronaut and a space tourist who meet and fall in love with each other at a space station. Lee Min-ho plays the role of a gynecologist, Gong-ryong, who decides to go to space and pays a massive amount of money to travel.

Talented actress Gong Hyo-jin will essay the role of Korean-American astronaut Eve Kim, who is a perfectionist and has no tolerance for mistakes.

In the pictures, the Pachinko actor can be seen hugging the cast members, showcasing the incredible chemistry that viewers are expected to see in the drama. Ask The Stars is expected to air sometime this year.

