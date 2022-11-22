“I can’t take my eyes off him”: Lee Min-ho’s fans react to his first look in Ask the Stars opposite Gong Hyo-jin 

On November 22, Lee Min-ho and Gong Hyo-jin shared the first look of their upcoming drama, Ask the Stars.

The romantic-comedy K-drama is a quirky love story between an astronaut and a space tourist who meet and fall in love with each other at a space station.

In the first look shared by Lee Min-ho, the actor can be seen sporting a plain white shirt with a pair of headset firmly placed on his head, while in another look, he is seen in an astronaut’s attire with a seemingly puzzled expression on his face, and finally, in the third picture, the Pachinko star looks on as Gong Hyo-jin caresses his face.

Lee Min-ho’s fans were enamored by the actor’s first look in Ask the Stars and have taken to social media to lavish praise on the Hallyu star.

Lee Min-ho plays a gynecologist turned space tourist in Ask the Stars

Lee Min-ho posted a brief yet heartwarming caption along with the first pictures of Ask the Stars. He revealed that he is extremely excited to venture into space with this drama.

He revealed that he paid an astronomical amount to be a space tourist and requested fans to give a lot of love and anticipation to his upcoming show with Gong Hyo-jin.

In the unconventional romantic-comedy K-drama, the Hallyu star plays the role of gynecologist Gong-ryong, who decides to travel as a space tourist and pays an astronomical amount of money to travel. Also starring opposite him for the first time is veteran actress Gong Hyo-jin, who will be taking on the role of perfectionist Korean-American astronaut Eve Kim, who has no patience or tolerance for mistakes.

In the preview pictures, Lee Min-ho and Gong Hyo-jin can be seen wearing space suits, raising anticipation among fans as to what they can expect from the upcoming drama.

This will mark the actor's first show since Apple TV’s Pachinko and Gong Hyo-jin’s first show since her marriage to Kevin Oh.

Fans agree that the concept of space romance with an interesting pairing of Lee Min-ho and Gong Hyo-jin makes the drama an interesting one.

Ask the Stars stars a bunch of talented ensemble actors such as Lee El, Oh Jung-se, Kim Joo-heon, and Han Ji-eun.

Notably, Ask the Stars is written by Seo Sook-hyang, best known for dramas like Don’t Dare to Dream, also known as Jealousy Incarnate, and Pasta. It is interesting to note that Gong Hyo-jin has previously collaborated with writer Seo Sook-hyang in Don’t Dare to Dream, where she played the female lead opposite Jo Jung-suk and Go Kyung-pyo.

The drama is helmed by PD Park Shin-woo, who previously directed the critically acclaimed It’s Okay to not be Okay and Lovestruck in the City, and will be collaborating with the Hallyu star for the first time as a PD.

The team is preparing extensively to portray space travel and the lives of astronauts and space tourists realistically.

Ask the Stars will be released sometime in 2023. However, the broadcasting channel for the quirky space romantic-comedy drama is yet to be decided.

