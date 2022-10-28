Lee Min-ho’s Pachinko has earned two nominations for the 2022 Gotham Awards

Lee Min-ho’s show Pachinko has earned two nominations for the 2022 Gotham Independent Film Awards.

On October 25, the 32nd annual Gotham Awards announced the nominees for this year, and Pachinko has bagged nominations for “Breakthrough Series – Long Form (over 40 minutes)” and “Outstanding Performance in a New Series,” earned by lead actress Kim Min-ha.

The popular Apple TV+ series was adapted from the New York Times best-selling novel of the same name by Korean-American author Min Jin Lee. The story follows four generations of a Korean family living in Japan, dealing with themes of war, love, familial ties, friendship, separation, acceptance, and peace, starring an incredible cast of Korean and Korean-American actors—Lee Min-ho, Kim Min-ha, Youn Yuh Jung, Jin Ha, Jung Eun-chae, Noh Sang-hyun, and Anna Sawai.

Pachinko’s Kim Min-ha is up against male and female actors in “Outstanding Performance in a New Series” category

The Gotham Independent Film Awards has unified the “Outstanding Performance in a New Series” category as one, instead of a gendered division based on male and female actors, which was the norm earlier.

This means Pachinko’s protagonist Kim Min-ha is nominated alongside both outstanding male and female nominees in the same category, including

Ben Whishaw - This is Going to Hurt

Sue Ann Pien - As We See It

Zahn McClarnon - Dark Winds

Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets

Britt Lower - Severance

Bilal Baig - Sort Of

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Matilda Lawler- Station Eleven.

For the “Breakthrough Series – Over 40 Minutes” award, the drama itself will go up against some credible names of the year, including Severance, Station Eleven, This is Going to Hurt, and Yellowjackets.

Pachinko’s fans have taken to social media to congratulate the cast on their outstanding nomination.

The 32nd annual Gotham Independent Film Awards will be held in New York City on November 28, at 7 pm and fans are hopeful that Pachinko’s cast - Lee Min-ho, Kim Min-ha, and the creators of the series will attend the award ceremony in person as well. The series was created by Soo Hugh and directed by Kogonada and Justin Chon.

The Gotham awards are sponsored by the Independent Filmer Project (IFP), known to be the largest independent film support organization in America.

In 2021, Netflix’s mega-hit drama Squid Game made history as the first Korean drama to win at the 31st Gotham Awards after being awarded for "Breakthrough Series – Over 40 Minutes."

Squid Game’s Jung Ho-yeon, PD Hwang Dong-hyuk and actor Lee Jung-jae attended the ceremony. Lee Jung-jae was nominated for “Outstanding Performance in a New Series,” but he didn’t win.

Pachinko has been confirmed for season 2, slated to air next year in 2023

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Pachinko has been renewed for season 2, slated to air sometime next year in 2023.

The first season’s last episode ended with Baek Solomon, Sunja’s husband getting arrested by the cops due to his affiliation with the local church. Koh Han-su, a fish broker with ties to organized crime, meets his biological son Noa, who is waiting for Baek Solomon to pick him up from school.

He explains to his son that he must not cower down under any circumstances and keep his head held high at all times.

