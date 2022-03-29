Lee Min-ho and Gong Hyo-jin to star in a new space drama

Gong Hyo-jin and Pachinko star Lee Min-ho will share screen space in the upcoming space drama whose literal title has been revealed as Ask the Stars. The romantic-comedy is directed by Park Shin-woo, who is well-known for helming shows such as Lovestruck in the City and It’s Okay to Not be Okay. Both the shows, currently streaming on Netflix, have impressed audiences.

The Korean drama is penned by Seo Sook-hyang, who has worked with actor Gong Hyo-jin in shows such as Pasta and Jealousy Incarnate aka Don’t Dare to Dream. This collaboration, however, will mark actor Lee Min-ho’s first collaboration with the director and writer.

Lee Min-ho and Gong Hyo-jin’s role in upcoming space drama revealed

The news of Min-ho and Hyo-jin’s casting was confirmed on March 28, and along with this, the makers of the show also revealed the characters that the two actors would portray in the upcoming show.

The space drama will see Min-ho play the role of an Obstetrician-Gynaecologist named Gong Ryong, who will visit a space station as a tourist. He will be depicted as a man with a strong sense of responsibility. Gong Hyo-jin will play the role of Eve Kim, who is be a Korean-American astronaut. The release date of the show has not been revealed, but speculations suggest that it will premiere in 2023.

Meanwhile, Lee Min-ho is currently a part of the Apple TV+ original Pachinko. The period drama premiered on March 25, and so far, three episodes have aired. He plays Koh Hansu in the web series, which is based on a New York Times best-selling novel of the same name.

The show has received spectacular reviews from international critics, and has become one of the most anticipated K-dramas of the season.

Gong Hyo-jin, on the other hand, was last seen in the hit Korean drama When the Camellia Blooms. The show aired on KBS, and it also starred Kang Ha-neul, and Kim Ji-seok in lead roles. It released in 2019, and was one of the much-celebrated shows of the season.

