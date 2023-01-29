On the anniversary of the launch of its new strategy, the German brand Hugo BOSS announced a lineup of celebrities for their upcoming season's promotions, which will include a "See Now, Buy Now" fashion show in Miami on March 15, 2023.

Hugo BOSS's campaign is expected to be a look at what it takes to become a boss with a large celebrity attendance. The new season will delve deeper into the empowering motto "Be your own BOSS" while inspiring others to embrace their full potential and live life on their terms with confidence, style, and a forward-thinking perspective.

The fashion label will feature a roster of influential figures from various industries who will share their journeys and inspire others to embrace their destinies. Big names, including British supermodel Naomi Campbell, Colombian singer Maluma, American supermodel Gigi Hadid, South Korean actor Lee Minho, Italian TikTok creator Khaby Lame, and Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini will be in attendance.

All of these individuals have overcome challenges and achieved success in their respective fields, embodying the message of "Be your own BOSS."

Lee Minho on the official website of Hugo Boss

While wearing the brand's new spring/summer 2023 sweatshirts, a diverse range of personalities, from VIPs to photographers and entrepreneurs to social advocates, will share their inspiring narratives on Instagram, with their posts echoing the collage effects and childhood imagery seen in the main campaign.

Celebrities featured in the Hugo BOSS campaign

Celebrities like Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled, Bella Thorne, Anne-Marie, BamBam, Sunmi, Stella Maxwell, Stefflon Don, Macaulay Culkin, and Christina Ricci will join in and share their stories.

The brand even got sports personalities like Richarlison, Karl-Anthony Towns, Fernando Alonso, Xavi Simons, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Suresh Raina, Anthony Santos, Yusta Mardini, and Zaire Wade.

Here are the Korean artists involved in the campaign:

BamBam of GOT7

The Thai-born artist is a big part of the 3rd generation K-pop stars, is currently busy with solo work, and recently released a new digital single, Who Are You featuring Seulgi from Red Velvet.

Sunmi

Lee Sun-mi debuted in 2007 as a member of the South Korean girl group Wonder Girls, one of the most iconic K-pop bands ever. After a long journey and the dissolution of her band, and has been a solo artist. Currently working under Abyss entertainment continues to create amazing music.

Lee Jong-suk

One of the industry's most endearing Korean actor-models. He is well known for his roles in films including, Pinocchio, W, Big Mouth, and "While You Were Sleeping."

Lee Min-ho

Also known as Hallyu Prince, he is an actor, model, singer, creative director, and entrepreneur. He is widely known for his lead roles in 'Boys Over Flowers,' 'The Legend of the Blue Sea,' 'Pachinko' and more.

Adding to the social media buzz, influencers like Naomi Watanabe, Cameron Dallas, Aaron Rose Philip, Ox Zung, Nic Kaufmann, Paola Locatelli, Juanpa Zurita, David Dobrik, and Zainab Al-Eqabi will also take part in the Instagram activation.

In TikTok, the talented will be seen walking into the frame wearing Hugo's outfit and striking a pose while doing something they love. Tapping into the "Just a kid" TikTok trend, the video will transition to a childhood photo that mirrors the previous scene, showing that dedication has made them who they are today.

Fans ecstatic over Lee Min-ho's advertisement for Hugo

L⛅ @caramelhershey



the new ad of Lee Minho and baby Minho displayed at Shinsaibashi in Osaka, Japan.

love it so much to see baby Minho also there 🤍



#LeeMinHo #BeYourOwnBOSS #이민호

cr @/hamisan.2003.abc Lee Min Ho's ad for BOSSthe new ad of Lee Minho and baby Minho displayed at Shinsaibashi in Osaka, Japan.love it so much to see baby Minho also therecr @/hamisan.2003.abc Lee Min Ho's ad for BOSS✨the new ad of Lee Minho and baby Minho displayed at Shinsaibashi in Osaka, Japan.love it so much to see baby Minho also there 😆🤍#LeeMinHo #BeYourOwnBOSS #이민호 cr @/hamisan.2003.abc https://t.co/2rJL7dr1bw

𝒍𝒖𝒂𝒏𝒂 @sherlocnk @HUGOBOSS i'm loving the whole concept of this new ad. #LeeMinHo is a perfect BOSS 🖤 @HUGOBOSS i'm loving the whole concept of this new ad. #LeeMinHo is a perfect BOSS 🖤 https://t.co/5zAeNkwBfI

Hugo Boss' official account expressed gratitude towards the fans of South Korean actor Lee Min-ho, known as "Minoz," after observing the significant reaction to the actor's participation in the brand's marketing campaign on social media.

HUGO BOSS Corporate @HUGOBOSS Dear #LeeMinHo fans, you wanted to see more of him, and you're getting it in our global BOSS Spring Summer 2023 campaign! Thank you for your great support. We see you and we appreciate you. #BeYourOwnBOSS Dear #LeeMinHo fans, you wanted to see more of him, and you're getting it in our global BOSS Spring Summer 2023 campaign! Thank you for your great support. We see you and we appreciate you. #BeYourOwnBOSS https://t.co/Egi6obIu2a

It highlights the strong impact and influence of the Korean fan community among not just fashion brands but all around the world.

Poll : 0 votes