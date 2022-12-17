“Lee Min-ho is Artwork”: Fans go wild at the actor's behind-the-scenes photos for Merz Aesthetics ad

On December 15, Lee Min-ho’s agency, MYM Entertainment, uploaded behind-the-scenes photos of his ad shoot for Merz Aesthetics on Instagram.

The photos captured the unmatched allure of the actor during a commercial shoot for Merz Aesthetics’ Ultherapy treatment. Ultherapy is a non-surgical cosmetic procedure that tightens and uplifts dull skin through ultrasound imaging.

Fans could not contain their excitement when they saw the behind-the-scenes photos of the Merz Aesthetics advertisement. They expressed their delight and praised the actor's flawless appearance, which is perceptible in the recently released photos.

The Boys Over Flowers actor is one of the ambassadors for Merz Aesthetics, along with Kim Ha-neul and Jeon So-min.

Fans were awestruck by Lee Min Ho's visuals in the most recent Ultherapy treatment photoshoot.

The actor was last seen in the American-Korean drama Pachinko, where he portrayed the role of an antagonist named Hansu and received praise from fans for his outstanding execution of the role. Following his role in the drama, he has been seen to be very active on his YouTube channel, Leeminho Films, where he showcases his artistic abilities.

The actor was chosen as a co-ambassador for Merz Aesthetics' Ulterapy treatment in 2022. Merz Aesthetics is considered one of the world’s largest medical aesthetics companies. It is known for its flagship brand, Ultherapy, which enhances people's skin. Ultherapy stimulates elastin and collagen production. The treatment quickly reduces lines and wrinkles and stimulates the body's natural response to the formation of new collagen while also strengthening weak collagen.

In some photos, the actor wore all-black clothing, while in others, he sported a blazer. Some fans claim that Lee Min-ho is getting younger each year. Take a look at fans’ reactions to Lee Min-ho’s photoshoot below:

L⛅ @caramelhershey



finally, we got to see Ulthera's behind filming picts

what a luxurious set and Lee Minho himself looked so elegant. he's the real living art 🤍



#LeeMinHo #minoz #이민호

finally, we got to see Ulthera's behind filming picts

what a luxurious set and Lee Minho himself looked so elegant. he's the real living art 🤍

#LeeMinHo #minoz #이민호

lizaandameng @ShiningLMH



captions on the naver article are kinda funny but true

captions on the naver article are kinda funny but true

#LeeMinho "A statue to monitor!"

lizaandameng @ShiningLMH "



#LeeMinho "Maybe because he is a golden actor, he goes well with golden mood..as expected

lizaandameng @ShiningLMH



#LeeMinho EXCLUSIVE: "Actor Lee Min Ho turns out to be a statue"

Alex◦❥•◦LMH ♡ @alexlmho

#LeeMinHo He ages backwards. How does he look younger than a couple of years ago?

Hallyu actor's past works

The actor is well-known for his iconic role in the 2009 Korean drama Boys Over Flowers. He played the role of a bully named Gu Jun-pyo. Fans loved his chemistry with his fellow co-star Gu Hye-seon, who played the role of Geum Jan-di.

Following Boys Over Flower, he appeared in many other dramas such as Mackerel Run, Personal Taste, City Hunger, Legend of the Blue Sea, The Heirs, Faith, and The King: Eternal Monarch.

Lee Min-Ho recently starred in a Korean-American drama called Pachinko, which was adapted from a novel of the same name by the famous author Min Jin-lee. The drama was well-liked and won numerous accolades. It depicted the hopeless state of affairs in Korea as a result of Japanese colonization.

He has acted alongside many actresses, including Park Min-young, Son Ye-jin, Park Shin-hye, Kim Hee-sun, Kim Go-eun, and Jun Ji-hyun.

Apart from being a versatile actor, Lee Min-ho is also a great singer. He has sung many songs in the past, including Love Motion, Pieces of Love, Always, Always, My Everything, and many others.

The actor is set to make his comeback with sci-fi and romantic drama Ask the Stars along with Gong Hyo-jin in 2023.

