"Egos are definitely in the midst": The Queens of R&B fans exhausted with the drama between SWV and XSCAPE

SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B season 1 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the ladies from both the groups preparing for their upcoming tour, while also dealing with issues amongst them concerning strained relationships, logistics, setlists, and more. Viewers witnessed a lot of drama throughout the episode.
On this week's episode of SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B, both groups tried to prove why they should start or close the tour. XSCAPE leaned on their follower count while SWV came up with their record deals. Eventually, the ladies got into a heated argument, jeopardizing the prospect of the stage altogether.
Fans noted that there were egos clashing and that the ladies were only arguing without a conclusion. One tweeted:
The new Bravo series has been extremely popular amongst the loyal fans of the two legendary R&B groups. The official synopsis of the show reads:
"In this six-part limited series, the fans get a VIP front-row seat and backstage access to ’90s nostalgia as SWV and XSCAPE pull back the curtain on their personal and professional lives and prepare to hit the stage together."
SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B cast gets involved in heated arguments
Tonight's episode of SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B saw the cast members deciding on the setlist for the tour. At brunch, Coko spoke to fellow SWV members Taj and LeLee about the issues with the setlist. Apparently XSCAPE wanted their song Understanding to end the show but SWV wanted to go with their song Weak. This was the beginning of chaos.
The official synopsis of the episode, titled Sisters With Choices, read:
"Despite previous tensions between SWV and Xscape, the two groups push forward with preparations for the big show; neither group, however, seems willing to back down on who will close it out."
The Queens of R&B cast member Tamika explained to Coko previously that her XSCAPE members Kandi and Tiny had millions of followers and thus had precedence which would help them fill the seats. Coko, however, felt that they were downgrading SWV's abilities.
At brunch, Coko relayed the information to fellow members Taj and Lelee. They were frustrated and noted that SWV had sold more albums and copies than XSCAPE and that popularity on social media and relevance didn't matter.
Later on in The Queens of R&B episode, Kandi explained to fellow XSCAPE member Tiny that SWV wouldn't do the show if they didn't allow them to have their song Weak to close off the tour. Tiny, for her part, stood firm on having their group's song to end, adding that otherwise it was going to be a no show.
By the end of the episode, the two groups were still undecided on the logistics. Coko and Tamika brought up their conversation and while the former still rallied for Weak to be the ending song, she was also concerned about Tamika's "followers comment." The latter, for her part, explained that XSCAPE still had the lead in follower count.
While SWV's LeLee felt that their group was being downgraded just because they didn't have enough followers, XSCAPE's Tiny felt like their group had a bigger production. The conversation only got more heated as the groups discussed potentially doing separate shows.
Fans tired of SWV and XSCAPE's argument on The Queens of R&B
Fans took to social media to talk about how they felt that the two groups were fighting with no end in sight and egos were taking precedence over the objective of the tour itself.
Some fans found the conversation exhausting and a waste of time.
SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B has aired a very interesting episode. The upcoming week's episode will continue to bring everything in place but not without a fair share of drama and emotions. Will the ladies reach an agreement or will there be more tension between the cast?
Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.