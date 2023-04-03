"Egos are definitely in the midst": The Queens of R&B fans exhausted with the drama between SWV and XSCAPE

SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B season 1 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the ladies from both the groups preparing for their upcoming tour, while also dealing with issues amongst them concerning strained relationships, logistics, setlists, and more. Viewers witnessed a lot of drama throughout the episode.

On this week's episode of SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B, both groups tried to prove why they should start or close the tour. XSCAPE leaned on their follower count while SWV came up with their record deals. Eventually, the ladies got into a heated argument, jeopardizing the prospect of the stage altogether.

Fans noted that there were egos clashing and that the ladies were only arguing without a conclusion. One tweeted:

The new Bravo series has been extremely popular amongst the loyal fans of the two legendary R&B groups. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"In this six-part limited series, the fans get a VIP front-row seat and backstage access to ’90s nostalgia as SWV and XSCAPE pull back the curtain on their personal and professional lives and prepare to hit the stage together."

SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B cast gets involved in heated arguments

Tonight's episode of SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B saw the cast members deciding on the setlist for the tour. At brunch, Coko spoke to fellow SWV members Taj and LeLee about the issues with the setlist. Apparently XSCAPE wanted their song Understanding to end the show but SWV wanted to go with their song Weak. This was the beginning of chaos.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Sisters With Choices, read:

"Despite previous tensions between SWV and Xscape, the two groups push forward with preparations for the big show; neither group, however, seems willing to back down on who will close it out."

The Queens of R&B cast member Tamika explained to Coko previously that her XSCAPE members Kandi and Tiny had millions of followers and thus had precedence which would help them fill the seats. Coko, however, felt that they were downgrading SWV's abilities.

Bravo @BravoTV When it comes to speaking their minds, these women leave no stone unturned. #SWVXscape #TheQueensOfRB is all-new tonight! When it comes to speaking their minds, these women leave no stone unturned. #SWVXscape #TheQueensOfRB is all-new tonight! https://t.co/Q55eL7NCGt

At brunch, Coko relayed the information to fellow members Taj and Lelee. They were frustrated and noted that SWV had sold more albums and copies than XSCAPE and that popularity on social media and relevance didn't matter.

Later on in The Queens of R&B episode, Kandi explained to fellow XSCAPE member Tiny that SWV wouldn't do the show if they didn't allow them to have their song Weak to close off the tour. Tiny, for her part, stood firm on having their group's song to end, adding that otherwise it was going to be a no show.

By the end of the episode, the two groups were still undecided on the logistics. Coko and Tamika brought up their conversation and while the former still rallied for Weak to be the ending song, she was also concerned about Tamika's "followers comment." The latter, for her part, explained that XSCAPE still had the lead in follower count.

While SWV's LeLee felt that their group was being downgraded just because they didn't have enough followers, XSCAPE's Tiny felt like their group had a bigger production. The conversation only got more heated as the groups discussed potentially doing separate shows.

Fans tired of SWV and XSCAPE's argument on The Queens of R&B

Fans took to social media to talk about how they felt that the two groups were fighting with no end in sight and egos were taking precedence over the objective of the tour itself.

Lights Out @NewSeasonTre There’s a lot of ego involved and I think it’s mainly because they have very little time and it’s VERY disorganized. #TheQueensOfRB There’s a lot of ego involved and I think it’s mainly because they have very little time and it’s VERY disorganized. #TheQueensOfRB

Rachel. @_loveRachel_ There’s $$ to be made & the ladies are sitting up here arguing about IG followers. Chile.. #TheQueensofRB There’s $$ to be made & the ladies are sitting up here arguing about IG followers. Chile.. #TheQueensofRB

Some fans found the conversation exhausting and a waste of time.

rosechocglam @rosechocglam This show is draining. It’s just endless arguments and negativity #TheQueensOfRB This show is draining. It’s just endless arguments and negativity #TheQueensOfRB

Stephon♉️ @StephonJS87

#TheQueensOfRB

#SWVXSCAPE This whole conversation is dumb and a waste of time This whole conversation is dumb and a waste of time#TheQueensOfRB#SWVXSCAPE

Jae the Artist @KlassJLife



It’s not even egos at this point: it’s entitlement & too many feelings. This is sad on all their parts. They should be able to compromise 50/50.



And where are the managers??? They should be facilitating these convos. Them heffas old and embarrassing… All of em #TheQueensOfRB It’s not even egos at this point: it’s entitlement & too many feelings. This is sad on all their parts. They should be able to compromise 50/50.And where are the managers??? They should be facilitating these convos. Them heffas old and embarrassing… All of em #TheQueensOfRB It’s not even egos at this point: it’s entitlement & too many feelings. This is sad on all their parts. They should be able to compromise 50/50.And where are the managers??? They should be facilitating these convos.

Petty Pablo @electricsoul123 #QueensOfRB Let's be real here, true fans of either group aren't paying their hard earned money to see elaborate sets and lights. They came to her y'all sing down! #TheQueensofRB Let's be real here, true fans of either group aren't paying their hard earned money to see elaborate sets and lights. They came to her y'all sing down! #TheQueensofRB #QueensOfRB https://t.co/OZLxmW3Bq2

SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B has aired a very interesting episode. The upcoming week's episode will continue to bring everything in place but not without a fair share of drama and emotions. Will the ladies reach an agreement or will there be more tension between the cast?

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes