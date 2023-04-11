Dancing Queens season 1: How have fans received the new Bravo series?

Dancing Queens, Bravo’s upcoming dance reality series, is set to premiere in May. The upcoming show will feature six amateur ballroom dancers who will attempt to pursue their passion of competing in “Pro-Am World of Dance competitions across the country” while navigating through their everyday lives.

While the contestants are excited about being on the upcoming Bravo show, fans aren’t sure where they stand. While some are excited about the upcoming dance reality competition and “love this,” others are wondering who asked for this type of “content.”

One user wrote:

“And y’all canceled “Kandi And The Gang” for this?”

Fans have mixed feelings about Bravo’s Dancing Queens

Bravo recently dropped the trailer for its upcoming dance reality series, which will feature six dancers as they attempt to compete in the ballroom dancing competition while also showcasing the behind-the-scenes struggles these cast members have to go through every day.

The show will feature Colette, Donie, Gaelle, Leonie, Pooja, and Sabrina as they “juggle the realities of their personal lives with their dedication to dance.”

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the upcoming show and have expressed mixed reactions to it. One fan stated that they love DWTS and watching Latin and ballroom dance shows, and Dancing Queens seems to be bringing a different type of drama.

Noelle Claire @ClaireStaton @BravoTV I love DWTS & I love watching Latin/ballroom dancing I know this is different with drama involved too but I would watch it to see what's it about

THATSMYOPINION @cassidyroseej @BravoTV This is about to place top ten bravo shows in history let me call it now

Another person commented and stated that Dancing Queens will “place top ten bravo shows in history,” while another said that they were surprised that the show is going to be on Bravo rather than Peacock.

Entertainment reporter Kristyn Burtt tweeted about the show and stated that it “looks good,” while @IsntDaveOne wrote that Bravo is “blessing” people with content.

They further wrote:

"Bravo is blessing us with content! #DancingQueensBravo is the next great show."

@BravoBoyfriends tweeted that Dancing Queens is going to have so many unintentionally hilarious moments, while others termed the upcoming show as fake. One viewer made a reference to the trailer, where one of the cast members told her daughter about having to miss her competition in order to attend the dance competition, and stated that they’d rather their mother miss their competition for her dance competition than another work call.

nakhraj @KlNGSJESTER @BravoTV thought bravo picked up alyssa's show from netflix omg

BJ 🌈💅🏽👑 @Call_Her_BJ @BravoTV I'm a little mad this isn't the Alyssa Edwards show, but I am excited to watch this.

Several users chimed in and said that they thought the show was drag queen Alyssa Edwards' show and stated that while they were mad that it wasn’t, they were excited to watch it.

The show's participants include stay-at-home-mothers, business owners, and finance executive

Bravo’s upcoming show, Dancing Queens, will feature six cast members as they navigate through their personal lives and their desire to compete in professional ballroom competitions.

The press release reads:

"From stay-at-home moms to business owners and a finance exec, these women put their lives aside and negotiate time away from their families when it comes to dance. In the ballroom, they maintain their composure, but behind the scenes, the women are willing to sabotage their frenemies in the name of competition."

Tune in on Tuesday, May 9, at 9 pm ET on Bravo to watch the season premiere of Dancing Queens.

