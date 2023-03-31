Meet the cast of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard

This spring, Bravo is bringing Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, which is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET. As an add-on to this, 12 young black professionals and entrepreneurs will be seen vacationing at Martha's Vineyard, located south of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Prior to the premiere of the Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, the cast members have been revealed, which includes Nicholas “Nick” Arrington, Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Silas Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Shanice Henderson, Amir Lancaster, Jason Lyke, Preston Mitchum, Summer Marie Thomas, and Alex Tyree.

In this season of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, there will be drama, twists and turns, and even heartbreaks as the cast members navigate through their friendships and relationships.

The official press release for Summer House: Martha's Vineyard reads as follows:

"For more than 100 years, Black vacationers have flocked to Martha’s Vineyard, an island south of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and one of the first beach destinations where African Americans could vacation and purchase property."

It further mentions:

"Known for its natural beauty with pristine beaches, romantic sailboats, colorful gingerbread cottages, and cultural identity, this summertime sanctuary has become a favorite escape for the rich, famous, and politically connected. Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard follows a group of 12 friends as they enjoy their island getaway."

Silas Cooper, Summer Marie Thomas, and other cast members of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard

Nicholas "Nick" Arrington

Hailing from New York, Nick is a sports brand manager who loves attending sporting events in the city. Besides his interest in fashion, the styling of grooms for their weddings is also one of his specialties. When it comes to dating, Nick says he has pretty high standards since he is a self-professed romantic.

Jasmine Ellis Cooper

Jasmine Ellis Cooper is a budding screenwriter from the Midwest who grew up in Atlanta. According to the press release of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard:

“She has a polished and poised exterior but is loved for her quirky humor.”

At Playboy Club Bunnies, she worked with Jordan, Shanice, and Bria.

Silas Cooper

Silas' educational background includes Ivy League schools and memberships in prestigious fraternities and organizations. He currently lives in New York. In addition to working in finance, Silas also works in the Army Reserve as an officer.

Jordan Emanuel

After college, Emanuel worked for Playboy, where she was named the “fourth Black Playmate of the Year and the very last.” In addition to her swim line, she runs a nonprofit organizations, hosts a podcast, and is occasionally seen as a DJs.

Bria Fleming

Born in Germany, Bria Fleming is an entrepreneur in the fashion industry. Her motivation behind participating in the show, Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, is because she "missed out on the share house." Further elaborating, she says:

"she vowed to have the time of her life on Martha’s Vineyard this summer with her best friend, Shanice, and the group."

Shanice Henderson

Bria and Shanice, who come from Phoenix, Arizona, have been close friends since they worked together as Playboy Club bunnies with Jordan and Jasmine. Shanice's dating life is quite particular, and she describes her ideal type to be:

“men [who] must be tall and athletic.”

Amir Lancaster

Amir is an up-and-coming real estate tycoon from Texas. His trip to Martha's Vineyard is planned with other cast members to explore the black culture. Since Amir is “biracial with Black and Lebanese roots,” this is the best opportunity for him to connect to his African-American heritage.

Jason Lyke

Born and raised in Chicago, Jason is a senior flight attendant. In addition to his work, he enjoys “dancing, socializing, and being the life of the party.” Jason also runs a skincare and beard oil brand.

Preston Mitchum

Preston works as an attorney in Washington, DC, and loves to party hard. Aside from being an attorney, his Summer House: Martha's Vineyard bio describes him as an:

“activist and adjunct professor, and has appeared in cable news shows as a contributor.”

Summer Marie Thomas

Despite her Jamaican roots, Summer was raised in Pasadena, California. She shares a close bond with cast member Jasmine. In addition to screenwriting, she also works as a production coordinator for a boutique production company in Los Angeles.

Alex Tyree

Alex is an artist, creative director, and music curator who “credits his success to his daily disciplines of journaling and meditation.” As per his bio on the show, he is seeking a partner who understands him and is committed to making a deep connection.

Watch the premiering episode of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard this Sunday on Bravo.

