"Never doing it": Summer House fans react as Paige cries over the thought of moving to Charleston with Craig

Episode 9 of Summer House season 7 aired on Bravo on Monday, April 10, at 9 pm ET. The episode featured a tough confrontation between Craig and Paige about their relationship and the timeline to get engaged. While others were celebrating Kyle Cooke’s 40th birthday, Craig asked Paige about her thoughts on moving in with him in Charleston.

He also scratched the subject of getting engaged as he felt that they had been dating for the same duration as Lindsay and Carl, who were ready to get married.

Craig wanted to talk about the “middle chapters” of their relationship, but Paige made it clear that she had changed her plans to get engaged by the time she was 30.

She said that she did not want it anymore and wanted to date Craig for another year before the big proposal. Craig was shocked by this but wanted to clarify when Paige was moving to Charleston.

Paige clarified that “proposal and living together kind of go hand in hand” and that she was not ready to change her whole life. She felt that she was “changing a lot more than” Craig and a lot of questions will be asked after the proposal. She began to cry, saying:

"I have no friends in Charleston. My family (is) in New York. I don’t want to leave my mom."

Craig calmed her down by saying that “maybe” he would move to New York for Paige as he loved her more than Charleston. He knew that Paige loved New York more than him. She immediately stopped crying and said that it was the greatest city in the world.

Summer House fans agreed with Craig that Paige did love New York and felt that she would never leave the city just to be with someone.

But Summer House fans sensed that this could cause issues in their relationship as Craig has a lot of business in Charleston.

@SummerLove @SummerL72633285 Wow, the thought of moving to Charleston brings Paige to tears. Guess what. She’s never doing it. #SummerHouse Wow, the thought of moving to Charleston brings Paige to tears. Guess what. She’s never doing it. #SummerHouse

Summer House fans wonder if Craig and Paige's relationship will survive

Craig and Paige have been dating since October 2021. They were friends before deciding to date each other and were in a long-distance relationship for a long time. Paige was still seen getting nervous about the engagement and said:

"The thought of getting engaged and getting married and being someone’s wife is very f—king scary. Why doesn’t anyone say it’s terrifying?"

Summer House fans felt that the relationship would not survive as Paige is a "New Yorker" and would get bored in Charleston. They also said that Piage would not miss her mother but the city itself.

Fans wondered if Craig would really move to New York, leaving everything in his town.

Paper Girl @Paper___grl #SummerHouse I just don’t get serious relationship vibes from Paige & Craig. The longest they’ve ever even spent together was at #WinterHouse I just don’t get serious relationship vibes from Paige & Craig. The longest they’ve ever even spent together was at #WinterHouse #SummerHouse

CandyRaine🍭 @anhel9anhel I can’t imagine Paige in Charleston. She’s such a New Yorker. #summerHouse I can’t imagine Paige in Charleston. She’s such a New Yorker. #summerHouse

ReaLizTeaTV @realizteatv If Craig doesn’t move to New York, their relationship is doomed. She ain’t moving to quiet Charleston idk why they even flirted with that idea #SummerHouse If Craig doesn’t move to New York, their relationship is doomed. She ain’t moving to quiet Charleston idk why they even flirted with that idea #SummerHouse

ramona's plunger @__sorrry I feel like you're either a city person or you're not and if you're not a city person you will HATE NYC and Craig is NOT a city person. Paige is a city girl through and through and would be bored to tears in Charleston #SummerHouse I feel like you're either a city person or you're not and if you're not a city person you will HATE NYC and Craig is NOT a city person. Paige is a city girl through and through and would be bored to tears in Charleston #SummerHouse

dramabananna @dramabananna Paige is not crying about leaving her mom. She’s crying because she doesn’t want to leave THE CITY that literally has everything for Charleston where she will have to hang out with the same group, doing the same things over and over #SummerHouse Paige is not crying about leaving her mom. She’s crying because she doesn’t want to leave THE CITY that literally has everything for Charleston where she will have to hang out with the same group, doing the same things over and over #SummerHouse https://t.co/Na8w9IHw9s

sophia 🇦🇫 @smhatef I don’t know much about Craig and Paige’s relationship but I really don’t see her in Charleston full time?! Idk maybe I’m missing something. #SummerHouse I don’t know much about Craig and Paige’s relationship but I really don’t see her in Charleston full time?! Idk maybe I’m missing something. #SummerHouse

KARRIE @JMO102324 #SummerHouse Craig & Paige have no shot of a long term future together! 🤷🏼‍♀️ Craig & Paige have no shot of a long term future together! 🤷🏼‍♀️😂 #SummerHouse

Bravo and Botox @bravoandbotox



#SummerHouse Craig and Paige need to figure out who’s show has more longevity…it’s really the only deciding factor tbh Craig and Paige need to figure out who’s show has more longevity…it’s really the only deciding factor tbh #SummerHouse

mells_view @mells_view I think Paige truly loves Craig, but I think moving is gonna be a deal breaker. She is a family family girl. She needs that within an hour or two proximity. #SummerHouse I think Paige truly loves Craig, but I think moving is gonna be a deal breaker. She is a family family girl. She needs that within an hour or two proximity. #SummerHouse

Stingray @Stingrayomega #SummerHouse

I feel like she wants to keep partying and not grow up. But she wants Craig as a back up out of convenience. She wants her cake and to eat it too. Plus who tells a guy when to propose?

She is immature still…. I feel like she wants to keep partying and not grow up. But she wants Craig as a back up out of convenience. She wants her cake and to eat it too. Plus who tells a guy when to propose?She is immature still…. #SummerHouseI feel like she wants to keep partying and not grow up. But she wants Craig as a back up out of convenience. She wants her cake and to eat it too. Plus who tells a guy when to propose? She is immature still…. https://t.co/nYlJ3mkh1P

In Bravo Con 2022, Paige revealed that she had given him “some room and closet” in her house, which was her version of being engaged. She also confessed that Craig was very happy after noticing the big change and almost cried looking at it.

Craig said in an interview with US Weekly that he knows they would get married one day but his "definition of getting engaged" is very different to hers.

Bravo airs new episodes of Summer House every Monday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes