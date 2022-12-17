Are Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo still together? Winter House co-stars share details on the couple’s relationship status

Winter House’ stars Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula have shared an update on Craig Conover and best friend Paige DeSorbo's relationship. Ciara shared that despite all the ups and downs in season 2 of the reality show, the couple are “so good” and are with each other right now.

She even stated that the couple were “still so new in their relationship” when they filmed the Winter House earlier this year, but they have now come a long way together and are in a much better place than before.

In an exclusive interview, Ciara told Us Weekly:

“Now, I feel like they know each other so much better and they are more adjusted to kind of, like, what makes each other tick.”

Craig Conover (33) and Paige DeSorbo (30) first made headlines together in February 2021, but the duo confirmed their relationship in September later that year.

Winter House star Paige DeSorbo might move to Charleston for Craig

The second installment of Winter House started on the wrong note between Craig, Ciara, and Amanda. Craig’s behavior was not appreciated by the ladies and they were wondering about their BFF Paige’s relationship with Craig.

Ciara stated:

“Craig was definitely on one the first couple weeks. Annoying the s–t out of all of us, but he just needed like time to adjust.”

It was also the first time Paige and Craig spent two consecutive weeks together. However, after a few days, things started to get better in the Winter House as Craig was “able to turn it around” quickly while vacationing in Vermont. Co-star Amanda thinks that this is one of the reasons his and Paige's relationship has become stronger than before. She stated:

“He didn’t need to wait to see things air and play out to realize what he did wrong or how he acted might have been inappropriate. Like, in the moment, right before he even watched himself back, he was able to check himself. I think that’s huge and the two of them have only grown since then. Closer and stronger.”

Seeing their chemistry and strong bond, Amanda “can see” Paige moving from New York to Charleston, South Carolina, to be with Craig. Although, she “don’t wanna support that move,” she believes that Paige “would do great” as “Craig would get lost in the city.”

But Ciara wishes for Craig to come to the Big Apple as “he needs the tough love of a big city where he is not a big fish in a small pond.”

However, Amanda is confident that if the couple continue to date, Paige will take the next big step and move to Charleston. The former stated:

“I feel like Paige will follow in her mom’s footsteps of these amazing, like, dinner parties and plate settings and all of her holiday events. I think that’s what Paige wants and she’ll get that down south.”

Paige and Craig were friends for years before their relationship turned romantic. They became close while spending time together in 2021 while filming Winter House. In September 2021, the duo confirmed their relationship at Amanda and Kyle Cooke’s nuptials. In October, Craig opened up about his love life and said:

"We are pretty happy now. I don’t think either of us has ever dated someone else in the industry. We get each other, it’s nice. We really are each other’s biggest fans, which is something that I’ve always looked for.”

The couple became Instagram official in December 2021 after attending the Southern Charm season 8 wrap party in Charleston.

Summer House will return to Bravo in early 2023, but Winter House season 2 can be streamed on Peacock.

