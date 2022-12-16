"The cast is the least self aware": Fans slam the cast for deflecting from Rachel's concerns on Winter House

Winter House season 2 aired its finale episode on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The episode featured the cast members spending some quality time with each other for a few hours in Stowe, Vermont before they get back to their daily lives and mundane routines. While some cast members made memories and had fun, others were involved in conflicts and confrontations, leading to significant drama and keeping viewers hooked.

On this week's episode, Rachel addressed her concerns with Jessica's comments that made her feel insecure. However, the cast soon shifted the conversation and centered around Jessica and her relationship with Kory. Fans were disappointed with the cast for deflecting the issue. One tweeted:

MKM Brite @MKMBrite This cast is the least self aware on Bravo and that is saying A LOT #WinterHouse This cast is the least self aware on Bravo and that is saying A LOT #WinterHouse

Season 2 of Winter House brought along some of the most popular cast members of the franchise for nine long episodes packed with laughter, love, romance, fights, tears and drama. The cast includes Craig Conover, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Amanda Batula, Jason Cameron, Luke Gulbranson, Austen Kroll, and Ciara Miller, along with friends Jessica Stocker, Rachel Clark, and Kory Keefer.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Until We Gnar Again, reads:

"Rachel confronts Jess about insulting her looks; Jason sets up a date with Rachel; Paige and Craig celebrate their six-month anniversary with excitement for their future; Kyle and Amanda bask in the final hours of their first stress-free vacation."

Rachel addresses Jessica's comments on Winter House

In the season finale of Winter House, the cast members returned from their respective activities to an ettiquette dinner, hosted by Ciara and Craig. During dinner, Rachel decided to confront Jessica about the latter's comments about her. On last week's episode, Jessica made a few comments about the fellow newcomer that didn't sit right with the rest of the cast, who advised Rachel to talk it out with her.

Ahead of confronting Jessica, Rachel said in a confessional:

"I'm not a confrontational person but what Jess said to me hurt me. I grew up in like an all white town, and being Asian and adopted didn't really set me up for success there. I've had insecurities..for being Asian, for being a woman..Don't, like, comment about people's looks and their bodies, and making that dependent of their self-worth."

Rachel addressed her concerns with Jessica's comments that men only talk to her because of her personality and not because of her looks. She further said the comments really hurt her and made her feel invalidated. Jessica, however, cleared her stance in a confessional on Winter House and said:

"I think there's a conversation that we had, that was taken completely out of context. What I meant was, like I don't always think when I attract guys, that they like me for me....it almost makes me insecure as a person."

Jessica soon apologized for her comments and wanted to talk more about it with Rachel personally, however, the latter wanted some time for herself. Soon, Paige and Amanda addressed what Jessica had said earlier to Kyle. The newbie had stated that Paige and Jason had diminished and minimized her relationship with Kory.

Jessica, however, felt that the Winter House cast members were ganging up on her. Meanwhile, Austen pointed out that the individuals were deflecting from Rachel's issue. The latter broke down as the spotlight was taken away from a conversation she wanted to have with Jessica.

In a confessional, Rachel said:

"Why can't we have one f***ing minute to talk about my feelings? I am not looking for an apology but a little more empathy and compassion. Just a little bit."

Fans slam the Winter House cast members for interfering with Rachel's issue

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment with the cast deflecting from Rachel's concerns. Check out what they have to say.

discourse & bravo @bravo_discourse phewwwww yet another reminder that the "pretty" white girl complex has GOT to go #WinterHouse phewwwww yet another reminder that the "pretty" white girl complex has GOT to go #WinterHouse

dramabananna @dramabananna #WinterHouse And when Rachel was sharing her feelings, both Jessika and Paige managed to make it about themselves #MeanGirls And when Rachel was sharing her feelings, both Jessika and Paige managed to make it about themselves #MeanGirls #WinterHouse

Ace 🇳🇬🏳️‍🌈 @TalkAmarachi Of course these White girls will center themselves when a WOC speaks about her feelings. #WinterHouse Of course these White girls will center themselves when a WOC speaks about her feelings. #WinterHouse

Tawny @tawnyfolk Everybody better stfu and make Rachel feel better asap or I swear #WinterHouse Everybody better stfu and make Rachel feel better asap or I swear #WinterHouse https://t.co/3sekLhF6wj

CaseyL @crjones1975 Austen is completely right. Paige hijacked Rachel and made it about her. #WinterHouse Austen is completely right. Paige hijacked Rachel and made it about her. #WinterHouse

pinsleric @pinsleric Was so excited to see Jess get called out and then Paige had to go and ruin it. And make me agree with Austen. AUSTEN? #WinterHouse Was so excited to see Jess get called out and then Paige had to go and ruin it. And make me agree with Austen. AUSTEN? #WinterHouse

alexis @lexandco_ i love me some paige. love her down. but i am not liking her taking about her minor issue with jess when rachel crying about a much serious issue #WinterHouse i love me some paige. love her down. but i am not liking her taking about her minor issue with jess when rachel crying about a much serious issue #WinterHouse

Simone @SimonesFiasco Paige is doing TOO much, step back loudmouth - damn! #WinterHouse Paige is doing TOO much, step back loudmouth - damn! #WinterHouse

Erin Savage @ErinSavage3722 #WinterHouse Good Lord if they don't let Rachel have her moment Good Lord if they don't let Rachel have her moment 😤 #WinterHouse https://t.co/cHUybpdzmT

discourse & bravo @bravo_discourse you know it's bad when Austen has to flag to the girls that theYRE GASSING UP THE WRONG GIRL #WinterHouse you know it's bad when Austen has to flag to the girls that theYRE GASSING UP THE WRONG GIRL #WinterHouse

Winter House season 2 has finally come to an end and what a season it has been. The cast has had dramatic moments throughout the course of the Bravo installment and while some issues have been resolved, others have still persisted. Only time will tell if the cast members will be able to hash out their differences or not.

