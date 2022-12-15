What time will Winter House season 2 finale air? Release date, plot, and more explored

Winter House season 2 is all set to air its finale episode on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

The one-hour episode will feature the cast members spending their last few days with each other for the winter in Stowe, Vermont, and creating some fun memories. While some are bound to make connections, others are set to get involved in conflicts and confrontations.

In the season finale of Winter House, the cast is set to have a regal dinner that is bound to bring up past issues and conflicts, raising the drama quotient and keeping viewers hooked.

The hit Bravo series has been extremely popular amongst viewers. The reality series' cast members include Craig Conover, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Amanda Batula, Jason Cameron, Luke Gulbranson, Austen Kroll, and Ciara Miller, along with friends Jessica Stocker, Rachel Clark, and Kory Keefer.

What to expect from Winter House season 2 finale?

This week's episode of Winter House is set to bring its own share of drama for viewers. The series is set to see cast members spend quality time with each other while also resolving impending issues that have transpired throughout the course of the season.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Until We Gnar Again, reads:

"Rachel confronts Jess about insulting her looks; Jason sets up a date with Rachel; Paige and Craig celebrate their six-month anniversary with excitement for their future; Kyle and Amanda bask in the final hours of their first stress-free vacation."

On last week's episode, Rachel was upset over some of the comments Jessica made about her during one of their hangout sessions. When she addressed it to fellow cast members Paige, Craig, Amanda, and Ciara, they advised her to talk it out with Jessica and address her concerns with the comments.

As per a few preview clips released by Bravo, the Winter House cast members were seen preparing an etiquette dinner. While Rachel was initially skeptical about bringing the issue up, she addressed her issue with Jessica's comments in a confessional. She said:

"I'm not a confrontational person but what Jess said to me hurt me. I grew up in like an all white town, and being Asian and adopted didn't really set me up for success there. I've had insecurities..for being Asian, for being a woman..Don't, like, comment about people's looks and their bodies, and making that dependent of their self-worth."

The first preview ended with Rachel confronting Jessica on the matter. In another clip, Ciara and Austen tried to hash out their issues after a blowout last week. Austen blamed Ciara for not allowing him to bring his girlfriend Olivia into the house. While the two talked, the Southern Charm star apologized for his behavior.

In the final preview clip of Winter House, Craig was seen buying flowers and french toast for Paige and asking her if she could spend two months with him, to which she agreed. In a confessional, she said:

"I'm obviously not ready to full time live with Craig. We just spent two weeks and half of it, we screamed at each other, but I think moving in for May or June is such a great way to see how we really do live together, not in a vacation home."

Season 2 of Winter House is almost nearing its end. With the cast members spending time with each other, there are some dynamics yet to be explored. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's in store for them.

