Who is Rachel Clark? Winter House newbie first met the housemates at Kyle and Amanda’s wedding

Winter House is set for another Bravo winter getaway, and joining the party are cast members of Summer House and Southern Charm, along with their friends. The two-week-long show is going to be filled with love, drama, and conflict. With new relationships forming, and old ones being put to test, a lot of tension can be expected.

One of the newbies joining the show is Rachel Clark, who shot to fame after saving Kyle and Amanda’s wedding in Summer House Season 6. Rachel impressed everyone with her amazing flower arrangements when the florist that the couple hired for their wedding dropped out.

The show is set to premiere on Thursday, October 13, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

The press release of Winter House reads:

"When the temperature drops, the drama heats up! Embark on the ultimate winter getaway with some of Bravo's beloved "Summer House" and "Southern Charm" cast members and their friends during a two-week vacation in Stowe, Vermont."

Meet the florist Rachel Clark ahead of her appearance in Winter House

The owner of Dearest Rachel has previously appeared on HBO Max Full Bloom and won Dare to Bloom. In an interview with Thursd, Rachel spoke about her journey in the business and said that she has been in the industry for six years.

She stated that she has been fortunate to be successful early on and is excited about the future. When asked why she chose flowers, she said “fleurs” chose her.

She further said:

"Unexpectedly and exactly when I needed it the most. And to be honest, it wasn’t a loud discovery. But when it happened, little did I know my worlds would collide so gracefully it was like everything before lead me here. It’s kind of how they say when you meet the love of your life, it’s this incredible feeling of knowing this is it."

Her Bravo bio mentions that while she isn’t a fan of the cold, Rachel is "always up for new adventures". The bio also teases a potential romantic angle as long as she can keep her commitment issues in check. It said:

"Single and ready to mingle, Rachel isn’t a fan of the cold, but is always up for new adventures. When a new romance sparks in the house, Rachel will have to figure out if she’s ready to deal with her hesitations about commitment and learn to open up."

More about Winter House

Jessica Stocker, Kory Keefer, Craig Conover, Paige DeSorbo, Claira Miller, Luke Gulbranson, Austen Kroll, and Jason Cameron will also be joining the show.

Winter House will also feature the couple that Rachel helped on the most important day of their lives. Kyle and Amanda are the only married couple joining the vacation, and their love can prove to be “sickening” for some cast members. While cute, their constant public display of affection might not sit well with everyone.

Winter House is produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Jamie Jakimo, Trish Gold, and Anne Swan acting as executive producers.

