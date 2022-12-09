"Jessica is super needy": Fans slam Jessica for wanting to be "exclusive" with Kory on Winter House

Winter House season 2 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode documented the cast members spending some quality time with each other, making memories over their two-week stay in Stowe, Vermont. The time frame saw them navigate relationships, form new romantic connections and address past issues, creating significant drama.

On this week's episode of Winter House, Jessica was constantly worried about her relationship with Kory. She thought that they were exclusive and dating, while he never agreed to the same. Fans slammed her for forcing a relationship when she hadn't known him that long. One tweeted:

nicole @ItsNicNow For someone who claims to be the, “the cool girl” Jessica is super needy. #WinterHouse For someone who claims to be the, “the cool girl” Jessica is super needy. #WinterHouse https://t.co/HN1QhNO4Po

Season 2 of the hit Bravo series has been extremely popular amongst viewers, who have followed the cast's journey and have voiced their opinions on social media. Cast members of the show include Craig Conover, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Amanda Batula, Jason Cameron, Luke Gulbranson, Austen Kroll, and Ciara Miller, along with friends Jessica Stocker, Rachel Clark, and Kory Keefer.

The official synopsis of the Winter House episode, titled Stowe Messy, reads:

"Jason woos Rachel on Stowe Mountain; Paige ponders her next steps with Craig; Austen is at odds with both Lindsay and Ciara; Jessica asks Kyle for advice about her feelings for Kory, but her compliments for Rachel leave much to be desired."

Jessica talks about her relationship with Kory on Winter House

On tonight's episode of Winter House, the cast members began to talk about their relationships and discussed their potential connections. The ladies gathered to confront Jessica on her relationship with Kory. Jessica began by asking if everyone felt that Kory was attractive, to which fellow castmates agreed.

However, fellow ladies also told Jessica that she had other options and not to put all her eggs in one basket. Jessica wondered how strong her connection was, considering how Kory wasn't her ideal time. She stated that if wanted to go for someone attractive, she would have preferred Luke over him. Paige advised her to not show her cards upfront and to know that she had options.

The same night, the men were together drinking when Jessica kept calling Kory to come join her in bed. However, he preferred spending some quality time with his friends. This frustrated her and she expressed a serious interest in him, but Kory felt that they should talk about it when they were sober.

This didn't sit well with Jessica, who felt that the girls were not supportive of her relationship with Kory. Later on in the Winter House episode, the cast members went out for a snowy day of skiing and had some fun. By the end of the activity, Jessica discussed her relationship potential with Jason and Luke. She was very clear on the fact that she was dating Kory, however, asked the men for advice on how Kory felt.

Jason and Luke felt that they wouldn't call Jessica and Kory to be dating, just having some fun. Jason asked Jessica to take it step by step, however, the latter believed that her connection with Kory was strong enough for her to believe that they were exclusive and dating.

Meanwhile, Kory sat down with Craig to talk about Jessica. He felt that she was very serious about their connection that it was making her come up with "weird things." While Jessica felt they were dating, he didn't feel like they were exclusive. Later on in the Winter House episode, while asking Kyle for advice, Jesicca blamed Paige and Jason for diminishing her relationship with Kory.

Fans react to Jessica's behavior on Winter House

Fans took to social media to slam Jessica for forcing a relationship on Kory when she had known him for a few days. Check out what they have to say.

Bravo Thoughts @MyBravoThoughts I have not followed what has gone on in real time, but in no world do I see Kory and Jessica working out following #WinterHouse I have not followed what has gone on in real time, but in no world do I see Kory and Jessica working out following #WinterHouse

dramabananna @dramabananna Great, Jessica is another crazy Ciara. She’s in love after 6 freaking days #WinterHouse Great, Jessica is another crazy Ciara. She’s in love after 6 freaking days #WinterHouse https://t.co/O0uzuQOb5O

ReignOfMara @ReignMara Someone please get Jessica a sign like baby he is NOT serious about you 🤣🤣 maybe listen to Paige and Jason cause it’s embarrassing #WinterHouse Someone please get Jessica a sign like baby he is NOT serious about you 🤣🤣 maybe listen to Paige and Jason cause it’s embarrassing #WinterHouse

elli @gotmorereality I bet Jessica feels reallllll dumb watching this season back lol (even tho I heard she doesn’t watch the show) #WinterHouse I bet Jessica feels reallllll dumb watching this season back lol (even tho I heard she doesn’t watch the show) #WinterHouse

Birthday Girl 12/10 🥳 @FletchSaidThat Jessica talkin bout “we’re gonna date after” but Kory probably hasn’t even thought about that girl since he left the house. #WinterHouse Jessica talkin bout “we’re gonna date after” but Kory probably hasn’t even thought about that girl since he left the house. #WinterHouse https://t.co/qfd31LAC9A

BobbiG62 @BobbiG62 Jessica is ALREADY JEALOUS of Kory hanging out with his friends? #WinterHouse Jessica is ALREADY JEALOUS of Kory hanging out with his friends? #WinterHouse

Season 2 of Winter House is already halfway and there has been a lot of tension between the cast members. There is only more to come as the season progresses as viewers are set to witness many more conflicts and confrontations.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Winter House next Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

