"Jess is problematic": Fans slam Jessica for calling herself "the hottest one" on Winter House season 2 finale

Winter House season 2 aired its finale episode on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour time frame documented the cast members as they spent some fun time and created happy memories for the final leg of their vacation in Stowe, Vermont, for the winter. The episode witnessed laughter, tears, romance and a lot of drama that kept viewers hooked to their television screens.

On this week's episode, Rachel and fellow cast members addressed their concerns with Jessica. The latter had previously made comments about Rachel as well as addressed her concerns with the cast not supporting her relationship with Kory. The newcomer felt that her fellow castmates were ganging up on her and called the house a "psycho ward" and herself "the hottest one."

Fans slammed Jessica for the same. One tweeted:

Terri @TerriDu65112633 Jess is problematic. She is that girl that thinks she is the hottest girl in the room & can have any man she wants. She probably thinks all women are jealous of her. I was irritated with Paige from SH season but she can redeem herself by showing this twit what is up. #winterhouse Jess is problematic. She is that girl that thinks she is the hottest girl in the room & can have any man she wants. She probably thinks all women are jealous of her. I was irritated with Paige from SH season but she can redeem herself by showing this twit what is up. #winterhouse https://t.co/TAIkO5azwW

Season 2 of Winter House brought together popular Bravo franchise members Craig Conover, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Amanda Batula, Jason Cameron, Luke Gulbranson, Austen Kroll, and Ciara Miller, along with friends and newcomers Jessica Stocker, Rachel Clark, and Kory Keefer for nine long episodes where viewers followed their journey to finding connections and mending relationships.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Until We Gnar Again, reads:

"Rachel confronts Jess about insulting her looks; Jason sets up a date with Rachel; Paige and Craig celebrate their six-month anniversary with excitement for their future; Kyle and Amanda bask in the final hours of their first stress-free vacation."

The cast addresses concerns with Jessica on Winter House

In the season finale of Winter House, the cast members got together for an ettiquette dinner and spent their last few hours making memories in the house before they got back to their daily schedules. What started as a fun dinner quickly turned tense when Rachel decided to address her concerns with Jessica's comments on last week's episode.

While they were at the bar earlier, Jessica made some comments about the fellow newcomer that didn't sit right with the cast. They advised Rachel to address the issue at dinner. Rachel explained that Jessica's comments about how men talk to her only because of her personality and not her looks hurt her and made her feel invalidated.

Jessica, however, explained that she didn't mean for the conversation to be taken out of context and apologized for her behavior. The cast then revealed that Jessica had gone to Kyle and talked about how Paige and Jason were diminishing and minimizing her relationship with Kory. Paige noted that the newcomer had a liking problem with her as she was nothing but cordial throughout the Winter House trip.

Jason also noted that Jessica was his friend and if she wanted to address her concerns with him then she could have come directly to him and not Kyle. Paige asked her to stop "saying things that weren't true," and Rachel asked her to be more self-aware of the comments she would make in the future.

Jessica, however, felt that the Winter House cast members were ganging up on her. She later also went on to speak personally with Rachel, however, the latter was emotional and wanted some time alone. In a confessional, Jessica said:

"I feel like I don't deserve the heat that everyone's giving me, but I should have assumed because I spent too much time not getting to know the girls and then they were out wine tasting all day and I went with the guys. That's just a recipe for them to talk s**t about me."

While hanging out with Kory, Jessica addressed her disappointment with the situation and said:

"I'm in a f***ing psycho house, psycho ward with these crazy people that make me feel like I'm the ugly duckling. Rachel fits in, but I'm the ugly duckling. B**ch I'm the hottest one here."

Fans slam Jessica for her behavior on Winter House

Fans took to social media and slammed Jessica for calling herself the "hottest one." Check out what they have to say.

Stephanie @nerd_etweets @BravoWWHL Jess is delusional thinking she’s the “hottest” girl in the house lol. Her saying that out loud confirmed how insecure and ugly she is as a person. #WinterHouse Jess is delusional thinking she’s the “hottest” girl in the house lol. Her saying that out loud confirmed how insecure and ugly she is as a person. #WinterHouse @BravoWWHL

Korina Moss Author, cheese shop mystery series @KorinaLMoss

wow wow wow. And why doesn't Kory say, "That's a really ugly thing to say"? What did Jess say?? "Rachel fits in but I'm the ugly duckling? Bitch, I'm the hottest one here."wow wow wow. And why doesn't Kory say, "That's a really ugly thing to say"? #WinterHouse What did Jess say?? "Rachel fits in but I'm the ugly duckling? Bitch, I'm the hottest one here." wow wow wow. And why doesn't Kory say, "That's a really ugly thing to say"? #WinterHouse

Alex @alex_a1993 I really think that Jessica lacks awareness. Does she not see how unlikeable she comes off? I hope they address that “I’m the hottest one here” statement at the reunion #WinterHouse I really think that Jessica lacks awareness. Does she not see how unlikeable she comes off? I hope they address that “I’m the hottest one here” statement at the reunion #WinterHouse

pinsleric @pinsleric Jess is doubling down in insinuating Rachel is ugly. Got it. Wow. #WinterHouse Jess is doubling down in insinuating Rachel is ugly. Got it. Wow. #WinterHouse

CleverlyChloé @CleverlyChloe DID JESS JUST SAY “I’m the hottest one here” ??? #WinterHouse DID JESS JUST SAY “I’m the hottest one here” ??? #WinterHouse https://t.co/bjKwwSBcrS

The Opinion Minion @AnOpinionMinion Jess vacillates between playing “the girls hate me” victim and the “I’m the hottest one here” bully. I want off this crazy girl ride! #winterhouse Jess vacillates between playing “the girls hate me” victim and the “I’m the hottest one here” bully. I want off this crazy girl ride! #winterhouse

amy dunne @realitytvMD I’m so glad the mics caught the shitty stuff jess was saying to Rachel at the bar. The girl is a weirdo #WinterHouse I’m so glad the mics caught the shitty stuff jess was saying to Rachel at the bar. The girl is a weirdo #WinterHouse

Season 2 of Winter House has been an interesting season to witness. The former cast members as well as the newcomers delivered dramatic narratives that made viewers invested in their journeys as well as enabling them to make their opinions known on social media. While some cast members became fan-favorites, others were criticized for their behavior on the Bravo show.

