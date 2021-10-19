Who is Ciara Miller on 'Winter House'? ICU Nurse has had a tough few years

Bravo's newest reality television wonder, Winter House, is finally here. Stars from Southern Charm and Summer House come together for the unexpected crossover series.

The show will gather a dozen beloved Bravo celebrities in the icy wonderland of Vermont for a cold-weather drama.

The official synopsis of Winter House reads:

“When the temperature drops, the drama heats up! Embark on the ultimate winter getaway with some of Bravo’s beloved Summer House and Southern Charm cast members and their friends during a two-week vacation in Stowe, Vermont.”

Summer House star Ciara Miller is one of the contestants of the much-awaited original series.

Who is Ciara Miller on Winter House?

The last few months have not been easy for Ciara Miller, as she has been busy tackling the frontlines of COVID-19 relief efforts as an ICU nurse.

As Ciara grew up in the South, most of her friends have been settling down and focusing on their families, but she knows her trajectory is different.

Ciara believes in fate and trusts the timing of her life. The Winter House star wants to enjoy her life and focus on living in the present.

Miller is finally ready to put her past with Summer House co-star Luke Gulbranson behind. Ciara no longer has any interest in Luke’s love life, claiming the ship certainly sailed after last summer.

Ciara is extremely competitive and is always ready for a good challenge. She is looking forward to creating beautiful memories with her girlfriends.

About Winter House

The concept of Winter House is the same as Summer House. The only difference is the season in which it takes place. The wild crew members will be seen getting involved in several scandals during their two-week staycation in Stowe, Vermont.

It was quite difficult for the cast members to shoot in icy Vermont, since Southern Charm is shot in South Carolina and Summer House is in The Hamptons, making for a gripping change of pace.

The first season of Winter House features a glamorous list of contestants — Andrea Denver, Julia McGuire, Jason Cameron, Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Ciara Miller, Lindsay Hubbard, Gabrielle Kniery, Luke Gulbranson, and Austen Kroll.

Winter House is set to premiere on Bravo Wednesday, October 20, at 9 p.m. ET.

Edited by Prem Deshpande