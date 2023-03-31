"What a time to be alive": Fans can't keep calm after Bravo releases RHOA season 15 trailer

The much-awaited reality series The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) is making its return. The Peaches will be heading towards the TV screens with season 15, which is set to premiere on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The network released the trailer on Thursday, March 30, 2023, and it teased a lot of conflicts, confrontations, and a whole new dose of drama which is set to keep viewers hooked.

Fans were thoroughly excited for the season and couldn't keep calm after seeing the trailer. One tweeted:

Season 15 will feature the OG housewives making a return, including Kim Zolciak, Lisa Wu and DeShawn Snow. Others include Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton and Sanya Richards-Ross. They will be accompanied by friends and newcomers Monyetta Shaw-Carter and Courtney Rhodes.

A look at the RHOA season 15 trailer

The Bravo series has been on for 14 successful installments and has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Season 15 of RHOA promises to bring even more drama and spice to the loyal fans of the franchise.

Kim Zolciak will make her dramatic return after she stepped away following filming of season 5. She was seen bonding with fellow housewives as they joked around during the ladies' night out. Cynthia Bailey, who also left after season 13 will head back to her alma mater but not as a main guest member. She will be seen making guest appearances to support her friend Kenya Moore.

The RHOA trailer teases a lot of drama between the cast members. Viewers were instantly provided glimpses of the heated arguments where Kandi Burruss told Marlo Hampton:

"The only reason I'm crying right now is because I can't choke your a**, b**ch!"

Marlo wasn't far behind the drama as she called fellow castmate Drew Sidora a "deranged, bad-bodied actress."

Cynthia Bailey's appearance struck hard in the RHOA trailer as she told a friend:

"I choose to let go of that which is not being successful for me."

Viewers also got a sneak-peak of Shereé Whitfield's romance with her boyfriend Martell Holt. She suggested that the couple create a joint OnlyFans account.

Meanwhile, a fellow RHOA cast member was seen going through marital troubles. In March 2023, Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman filed for divorce after 9 long years of marriage. The trailer also documented their downfall. They were seen in the middle of an emotional therapy session where she said:

"Ralph has moved out of the bedroom. I have no more tears to cry."

Ralph, for his part, didn't seem to take the matter too seriously. He said:

"Who hasn't filed for divorce?"

Kandi was asked by her fellow RHOA co-stars about what happened with her restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood. In September 2022, news outlets reported that the restaurant had become a crime scene. Apparently her cousin, who worked there, was shot by a fellow employee.

The trailer also documented a cast trip to Portugal where the ladies were engaged in their fair share of partying and drama. Several heated arguments and a potential "headbu**" will make the season worthwhile for its loyal fans.

The trailer ended with the cast discussing Drew and Ralph's divorce, which had become a top story in the news. In a confessional, the reality star confessed that she was finally ready to talk about what led to the former couple taking the decision.

Fans express their excitement for the new RHOA season trailer

Fans took to their social media to express their opinions about the RHOA season 15 trailer.

Corona🌹 @whoreheycorona Not Kandi talking about head butting people and Drew crying about having to carry another season on her back. I love it 🤭 I rewatched the trailer again and I really missed my girls!!Not Kandi talking about head butting people and Drew crying about having to carry another season on her back. I love it 🤭 #RHOA I rewatched the trailer again and I really missed my girls!!😭😭Not Kandi talking about head butting people and Drew crying about having to carry another season on her back. I love it 🤭#RHOA https://t.co/NEq2gAZiZH

Yes Gawd Hunni 💁🏾‍♀️✨ @emotionalbtch44 I also hope this season is good from the trailer it looks promising! Red headed Kandi definitely made her presence known lmao #RHOA I also hope this season is good from the trailer it looks promising! Red headed Kandi definitely made her presence known lmao #RHOA https://t.co/BSf5mtTLNJ

Fans were extremely excited to see their favorite cast members on screen for the 15th time. Check it out.

TinaB @TinaTaurus Ohhh my girls are back, yasss the #RHOA trailer gave me life. So ready for season 15 Ohhh my girls are back, yasss the #RHOA trailer gave me life. So ready for season 15 https://t.co/Fy619ckU5n

SipAndSay @1BlakGal @TinyMajorMama

for this season! Make it do, what it does #LetsGooooo

#RHOA @Kandi Alright now, looks like they done turned up the #HEAT for this season! Make it do, what it does @TinyMajorMama @Kandi Alright now, looks like they done turned up the #HEAT 🔥 for this season! Make it do, what it does‼️‼️ #LetsGooooo#RHOA

Season 15 of RHOA is bringing all the heat and drama, serving a treat to their fans. The cast will be seen hashing out issues between them, leading to promising drama and altercations in the upcoming season. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness the brand new installment take its shape.

Don't forget to tune in to the series on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

