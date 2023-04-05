What three words did Tamra Judge use to describe RHOC season 17? Details explored

Another season of RHOC (Real Housewives of Orange County) is almost here, filled with drama, controversies, and heartbreak. In November 2022, season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County concluded filming with stars including Heather Dubrow, Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Tamra Judge.

Tamra joined the long-running show back in season 3 but exited in 2020 as season 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County came to an end. However, Tamra Judge is all set to return to the franchise. She announced the same in July 2022 while appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

As Tamra Judge spoke about coming back to the show, she said, “The judge is back and drama is in session.” In addition, the show confirmed, “Ladies and gentlemen, it’s true — Tamra Judge is returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

Tamra Judge recently revealed some details about the upcoming season 17 of RHOC during an interview with Teddi Mellencamp on the podcast Two T's in a Pod. When asked to describe this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County in three words, Tamra Judge responded, “Intense, Dramatic, and Twisted.”

Further elaborating on her entry into The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17, Tamra Judge explained, “It's something that nobody has ever done on any housewives shows.”

Tamra Judge believes fans can expect RHOC (Real Housewives of Orange County) season 17 trailer soon

Tamra Judge hinted during the interview that one cast member was rude to production team members while they were filming. Although she did not reveal the name of her costar, she did mention:

“I’m not going to name somebody, but I will say that we have one on our cast right now that does not treat production well.”

She may have been speaking about Heather, who was involved in a physical altercation with a production team member back in episode 2 of season 16 of RHOC.

Additionally, Tamra Judge revealed to ET that many of her co-stars were happy when she left the show a few years ago. With her back, fans can expect a lot of drama and confessions in the upcoming season. Tamra Judge has piqued fans' interest by mentioning that she will do something in the upcoming season that no housewife has done before.

She said:

“I don’t say things I don’t feel, of course, I felt that way. Well, I would have to say, when I left, there were a lot of cast members who danced on my grave.”

Apart from that, Tamra Judge believes that fans can expect to see a trailer for the upcoming season 17 of RHOC very soon.

Tamra was recently the talk of the town as she surprised I Love That for You star Matt Rogers and fellow housewife, Melissa Gorga on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen's February 2023 episode.

As she appeared in the episode, Andy mentioned:

“By the way, the new season of Orange County is awesome, and wait until you see Tamra’s entrance.”

Fans now await an official announcement from Bravo about The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 premiere date.

