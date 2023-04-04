Create

"Shots fired": Fans react as RHOM star Alexia Nepola claims RHONJ housewife Melissa Gorga bought more followers

By Anshika Rai
Modified Apr 04, 2023 16:40 IST
Melissa Gorga, Alexia Nepola
Melissa Gorga, Alexia Nepola (Image via Instagram/ @melissagorga/ @alexiae_says)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star Alexia Nepola recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, claiming that RHONJ housewife Melissa Gorga has bought followers on Instagram.

The claim was made during the segment "Who! Has! More! Followers!?”, which featured two reality TV stars' Instagram accounts, and Nepola, along with Tamika Scott of SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B, had to guess who has more followers.

When Nepola found out Teresa Guidice had 2.3 million followers compared to Melissa's 2.7 million, she said:

“She bought them.”

Fans have since been going crazy over this statement.

@BravoWWHL Shots fired

Melissa Gorga gets trolled by fans following Alexia Nepola's claim

There have been a lot of reactions to Alexia Nepola's recent claim about Melissa Gorga on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

youtube-cover

While some fans were shocked to find out that Melissa Gorga has more Instagram followers than Teresa Guidice, others expressed gratitude for Nepola's statement.

Maybe Melissa should have put that money into the pizza business 💀 #RHONJ #RHOM #RHOMiami #WWHL twitter.com/bravowwhl/stat…
“she bought them she bought them” 😂 okay alexia just ranked up a tiny bit for me since she rides hard for teresa #WWHL #RHONJ #RHOM #FireMelissaGorga twitter.com/bravowwhl/stat…
That’s so obvious, I’m glad someone on bravo had the guts to say it. twitter.com/bravowwhl/stat…
Tell us something we don’t know 🙊 #RHONJ twitter.com/bravowwhl/stat…
I still love Alexia I still love Alexia I still love Alexia I still love Alexia I still love Alexia twitter.com/bravowwhl/stat…
I can buy myself followersWrite my name in the sandTalk to myself for hoursSay things you don't understand twitter.com/bravowwhl/stat… https://t.co/FBiFVcmX0v

Other claims Alexia Nepola made on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Additionally, Alexia Nepola stated that Leah McSweeney was the biggest "drama queen" on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

youtube-cover

Alexia also expressed her desire to go on a trip again with all of her cast mates except Leah McSweeney from The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Additionally, Nepola mentioned that she made great connections with Gizelle Bryant and Porsha Williams during that trip.

During the after-show, Nepola even addressed Joanna Krupa's divorce from Douglas Nunes, stating that she is not surprised by the news. According to Nepola:

“I mean I want to say that I'm not really surprised, I mean I think it's because I know of her like a little bit. Nowadays it's not surprising for anybody that's the truth. I don't think they should move back to Miami because Miami was really never her home.”

Joanna Krupa and Douglas Nunes, who have been married for five years, are ending their marriage. As reported by Time, Nunes filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Friday, stating their separation date as January 2, 2023. Additionally, Nunes stated that irreconcilable differences were the reason for his divorce.

youtube-cover

Aside from this, viewers can watch Alexia on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3 on Peacock, which premiered on Thursday, March 23. The show is set to air its fifth episode on April 6, followed by episode 6 on April 13.

The season finale, episode 7, will air on April 20.

