Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 release date, air time, and plot

Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) will return to screens this week. The upcoming season of the Bravo show is set to feature the return of an infamous cast member and a lot more drama. Season 17 will see the return of Tamra Judge, who is "back with a different perspective" after having left the show ahead of season 15.

Bravo’s description of the upcoming season reads:

"After a two-year break, Tamra Judge is back with a new perspective and is ready to repair a few broken friendships. Tamra comes in hot and her reconciliation with Shannon does not go as planned. Tamra is holding everyone accountable, especially her friend Jennifer, but when the narrative doesn’t add up, it leads to some explosive confrontations."

Tune in on Wednesday, June 7, at 8 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 on Bravo.

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 promises drama, betrayal, fun, and more

Season 17 will feature seven housewives as they navigate through their personal and professional lives while trying to live up to the name they’ve created for themselves.

The Bravo show will welcome back Two T’s in a Pod host Tamra Judge, who left ahead of season 15, and it’s going to be a "wild ride." The upcoming season will see Shannon trying to make things right with Tamra while Heather adapts to her twins going off to college. However, she finds herself surrounded by drama and in the middle of Tamra and Shannon.

Gina embarks on a new professional adventure and is hoping to get her real estate license to achieve her new dreams, while Emily serves as a stay-at-home mother while supporting Annabelle’s modeling career and also continuing to work with the California Innocence Project.

Bravo further reads about the Real Housewives of Orange County season 17:

"In a turn of events, Emily reconnects with Tamra, as the two develop a close friendship after working through their tumultuous past. Brought into the group through Tamra, new Housewife and yoga studio owner Jennifer Pedranti is a mother of five with children ranging from 5 to 18."

Bravo uploaded a sneak peek of the season premiere, during which Tamra explains what’s been going on since her time on the show and states that she was in a "bush" when she left the show. The cast member was referring to her previous appearance on the show, during which she was seen crying while hiding in a bush.

She added:

"And that’s not the way I wanted to go out after 12 years."

Tamra continued that she is back on Real Housewives of Orange County with a different perspective and added that she doesn’t "have to call everyone out." She further said that she’s hoping that she can stick to that approach, but "who knows?"

Shannon and Emily meet up with the furry babies as they catch up. Shannon tells the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member that her twins are going to Paris with their father and further opens up about her daughter Sophie’s relationship with her boyfriend, Reese.

She explains that while they haven’t been together for a really long time, they talk about getting married.

