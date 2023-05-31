“Tamra is the blueprint”: Fans express their excitement about Tamra Judge’s return to RHOC

The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) is set to return with another season, which will drop on June 7, 2023. The show's creators shocked fans when they announced the cast list for season 17, which included Tamra Judge who was fired from the show ahead of season 15.

She opened up about her exit from the Bravo show in 2022. She stated that the firing had affected her health and opened up about the same during Bravocon 2022. She added at the time:

"I got to a state where, the first year, I was in a fetal position crying. I was very sad about not being on the scene, everybody else filming, all that stuff."

Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement about the fan favorite’s return to RHOC and stated that Tamra Judge is the blueprint. They continued that she can decipher the dynamics, moves the story, controls the narrative, and is “never afraid of confrontation.” They further praised the returning cast member by calling her beautiful, funny, and verse.

Tamra Judge’s return to RHOC has hyped fans up

The fan-favorite cast member known for her explosive appearance on RHOC is set to return for another season. Tamra Judge was previously let go by the show due to money-related issues.

While the professional fitness trainer was offered a friend role in season 15, Tamra was not happy after being demoted from the role of a main cast member and did not wish to return in a limited capacity.

Bravo @BravoTV Don't miss the all-new season of As Tamra once said, the best thing about starting over is never looking backDon't miss the all-new season of #RHOC on June 7th! As Tamra once said, the best thing about starting over is never looking back 👏 Don't miss the all-new season of #RHOC on June 7th! https://t.co/7qS0MrjgjS

At the time, Andy Cohen had opened up about the situation and stated that the network had offered her three episodes to wrap up her story.

He continued:

"That is true. She didn’t want to do that. Look, she’s been on the show for 12 years. We wanted to give her a send-off."

However, being on the show in a friend role was never in the books for her as Tamra Judge stated while on Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino. She stated that she always said that if she got to a point where she was “friend status,” she would quit the show.

Fans excitedly reacted to her return to the show as Bravo dropped a promo clip of Tamra Judge’s upcoming appearance. They called her the “quintessential housewife” and stated that they were “obsessed” with the scene of her riding in on a motorbike and said that it gave “Mission Impossible vibes.”

TAMRA JUDGE IS MY SPIRIT ANIMAL @tamrajudgeOC The way she does not care about anything that anyone says about herTAMRA JUDGE IS MY SPIRIT ANIMAL #RHOC The way she does not care about anything that anyone says about her 😍TAMRA JUDGE IS MY SPIRIT ANIMAL #RHOC @tamrajudgeOC https://t.co/SuE8mNi5pg

Marvin 🎈 @mcrvin Of course the haters are ALREADY mad at Tamra’s entrance! Tamra runs #RHOC and the girls can’t TAKE IT! Of course the haters are ALREADY mad at Tamra’s entrance! Tamra runs #RHOC and the girls can’t TAKE IT! https://t.co/6JtFOvUKco

Jackie L. @SmileyJackie13 @tamrajudgeOC Tamara can survive without the show but the show can’t survive without Tamra @BravoTV Finally! The return of #RHOC glory days! There is no OC without Tamra and VickiTamara can survive without the show but the show can’t survive without Tamra @tamrajudgeOC @BravoTV Finally! The return of #RHOC glory days! There is no OC without Tamra and Vicki 🍊Tamara can survive without the show but the show can’t survive without Tamra 😎

One person called her their “spirit animal” while others called her entry epic and stated that she made the Bravo show what it is and that she’s back to save it for good. They expressed their inability to wait for the season premiere of season 17 and added that the Two T’s in a pod co-host isn’t afraid of coming after everyone.

They further called Tamra’s and Vicki’s return to the show as taking RHOC back to its glory days and added that while Judge can survive without the show, the Bravo show cannot survive without her.

RHOC is set to return with a brand new season on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, on Bravo.

