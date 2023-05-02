"Wants to be the victim so bad": Fans slam Tamra Judge after she accuses Teresa Giudice of "poking the bear" 

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Teresa Giudice was recently slammed by Tamra Judge for being a “bad friend” after the former criticized Judge for welcoming Caroline Manzo to her Two Ts in a Pod podcast on April 7, 2023. Tamra issued a stern warning to Giudice, telling her to “sit down” and “shut up.”

In an April 19 episode of Namaste B$tc***, Teresa criticized Tamra for inviting the Real Housewives of Orange County alum Caroline Manzo even though she is currently in a dispute with Judge’s friend Brandi Glanville.

“My thing is, if Tamra’s one of your good friends, why would she have someone that’s hurting you on her podcast? For money, right? For ratings? Nice friend. Nice f-cking friend, just saying. I’m talking about your friend, Tamra. I’m just saying. That’s a really good friend, Brandi, I would always keep her around.”

As a result, Tamra, in an April 21 episode of Two T’s In A Pod, said (via Hollywood Life):

“[Teresa should] shut the f*** up. I kept a very big secret for probably 15 years about [Teresa] and [her ex-husband Joe Giudice].”

Tamra also told Teresa that she would reveal her and her husband’s secret if she did not stay quiet and step back, stating that Teresa should not “poke the bear.” She added:

“We went out one night. We were all lit. And guess what? Something happened that night, and I got a phone call the next morning [saying], ‘Don’t talk to the press. Don’t tell anybody what happened.’ OK — so you guys just ponder on that.”

Fans have taken sides in between this, and most of the comments on social media show that fans are slamming Tamra Judge after she accused Teresa Giudice of “poking the bear.”

"Tamra is jealous": Fans call out RHOC alum for her comments on Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice, star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, is currently embroiled in a lot of drama. This time, it’s not about her feud with her brother or her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. Instead, it’s about her feud with Teddi Mellencamp and Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge for what they said during their Two T’s in a Pod podcast.

It all started when Judge commented that Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis Ruelas, reminded her of Vicki Gunvalson’s ex, Brooks Ayers. Teresa Giudice was upset by this comment, but Judge later explained that she did not want to dig at Luis. The two individuals then resolved the issue and patched it up.

Teresa Giudice even appeared on Judge’s podcast afterward, talking about their previous fight and how Giudice was protecting her husband. However, it didn’t take long for the peace between them to break. Teresa called out Tamra and her co-host for inviting Caroline on their podcast to discuss her fallout with Brandi Glanville.

According to several reports, Glanville was accused of touching Caroline inappropriately while filming the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4.

Responding to Teresa’s comments, Tamra said Brandi is a “dear friend” and had “no problem” with her interviewing Caroline. Their feud has created quite a stir on social media, with fans calling out Tamra for being "jealous" of Teresa.

Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp discuss Teresa Giudice's family drama in their podcast

A recent episode of Two T's in a Pod featured Mellencamp and Judge discussing Giudice's family drama. As Judge stated during the episode, she does not care about Giudice's anger at this point in time. Moreover, Judge mentioned how she has always been nice to Giudice and her husband.

They also laughed at Giudice’s claim that Judge and Mellencamp are “s*** starters.” They also stated that Giudice’s role as a reality TV star is to stir up drama.

Teddi Mellencamp mentioned Guidice’s anger towards people and said,

“Did Melissa do anything to deserve being screamed at that she had daddy issues when her father had just passed away?”

Fans can watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13, episode 13 on Bravo on May 2, 2023.

