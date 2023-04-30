"Always the victim”: Fans react to Ramona claiming that Kenya was mean to her during RHUGT

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT) recently aired season 3 featuring various housewives from across the franchise. While the latest season is creating buzz, a former cast member of the franchise recently appeared on Two T’s in a Pod to talk about her time on the show.

During her appearance on Teddi and Tamra’s podcast, Ramona Singer, who appeared on RHUGT’s first season, opened up about her time on the Bravo spin-off.

She stated that she initially thought that she and Kenya were going to get along but the latter was really “mean” to her which is why she didn’t necessarily like filming the series.

Fans chimed in about the controversial reality star’s comments about Moore, and said that Romona is “always the victim.” They further added told her to “go away” and added that there was a reason why she is no longer a part of the franchise.

Fans react to Ramona Singer claiming Kenya was mean to her while filming RHUGT

RHUGT season 1 aired in 2021 and consisted of eight episodes. The housewives that were featured in the inaugural season of the spin-off included Cynthia Bailey, Luann de Lesseps, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Kenya Moore, Kyle Richards, and Ramona Singer.

Throughout the season, Kenya and Ramona Singer didn’t get along and the RHONY former cast member recently opened up about her experience filming with the RHOA star while on Two T’s in a Pod.

During her appearance, she claimed that she didn’t like filming the series mainly due to Kenya’s behavior towards her.

She said:

"She was going after me nonstop, almost to the point that it was like I just wanted to almost walk away and leave."

She further added that even the producers of the spin-off series and the head of their company (Shed) said that when they watched back the footage, they thought that Kenya was “so mean to her.

Fans took to Instagram to chime in about Singer’s comments about the RHUGT experience and said that Kenya gave her “exactly” what she deserved. They added that while Ramona dished it out, she couldn’t take it.

They further suggested that the other housewives, in this case, Teddi and Tamra, stop giving her a platform as fans cringe “every time she opens her mouth.”

RHUGT fans further added that Ramona takes zero accountability for her actions and words and added that “this one needs to ride off into a sunset.”

They further took to Twitter to add that people are forgetting the allegations of racial comments Ramona made to Eboni and the staff. They added that “Kenya knew she was dealing with a Karen” and treated her accordingly. They further added that the RHONY cast member is “an old white lady who was being nasty” and is now playing the victim.

LOLA @LolaLeFrenchie @TwoTsPod @ramonasinger @TeddiMellencamp @TamraJudgeOC Oh great. An old white lady who was being nasty is now the victim. @TwoTsPod @ramonasinger @TeddiMellencamp @TamraJudgeOC Oh great. An old white lady who was being nasty is now the victim.

Donna Martin @DonnaMa85318251 @TwoTsPod @ramonasinger @TeddiMellencamp @TamraJudgeOC Idk why people are forgetting the allegations of racial comments she made to Eboni and staff. Kenya knew she was was dealing with a Karen and treated her accordingly. @TwoTsPod @ramonasinger @TeddiMellencamp @TamraJudgeOC Idk why people are forgetting the allegations of racial comments she made to Eboni and staff. Kenya knew she was was dealing with a Karen and treated her accordingly.

Porsha’s Original Face @Hugehairynipple @TwoTsPod @ramonasinger @TeddiMellencamp @TamraJudgeOC This person called Kenya Moore a b*tch on the plane ride over there. Kenya MF Moore. She should be grateful that she survived the trip and that Kenya showed her enough grace to accept her apology on the last night. She she be quiet. @TwoTsPod @ramonasinger @TeddiMellencamp @TamraJudgeOC This person called Kenya Moore a b*tch on the plane ride over there. Kenya MF Moore. She should be grateful that she survived the trip and that Kenya showed her enough grace to accept her apology on the last night. She she be quiet.

Fans noted that Ramona started the feud as she cursed at Kenya on the plane at the beginning of the trip as well as in the house. They added that she should be “grateful” that she survived the trip and that the RHOA star showed her enough grace to accept her apology on the last night.

In January 2023, even before RHUGT season 3 aired, the network announced that the series will return with season 4. It was revealed that it will take place in Morocco and will consist of former housewives such as Vicki Gunvalson, Gretchen Rossi, Brandi Glanville, Camille Grammer Meyer, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, Alex McCord, and Caroline Manzo. However, two cast members, Brandi and Caroline left the show in the middle of shooting.

