Bravo might bring back the RHONY Legacy show, which was shelved for a long time, and film it like a short RHUGT series. The network initially wanted to shoot RHONY Legacy as a spin-off show for RHONY with its OG cast members. However, some of the girls backed out and their plans for shooting the new show were put to a halt.

The rebooted version of the show, which might be shot as a girl’s trip to an exotic location, might feature Ramona Singer. This has come as a shock to some fans as the 66-year-old reality TV star caused a lot of issues on set in the last season of RHONY.

Her fellow cast member, Eboni K. Williams, also filed a complaint against her for saying:

"This is why we shouldn’t have Black people on the show."

Another crew member filed a similar complaint to executives, but Ramona was cleared of all charges. These complaints caused a lot of scheduling conflicts and eventually the cancelation of the reunion episode. Ramona was seen behaving insensitively towards her staff members, calling them “the help” and not remembering their names.

She also made some discriminatory remarks against black citizens in the episode, which caused a lot of outrage among fans. Some fans wanted to see the old cast members of RHONY Legacy, while others were against seeing her in front of the camera again and called her out for being "anti-black."

Fans don't want Ramona Singer to join the cast of RHONY Legacy

In an episode, Archie Gottesman told the ladies that she was discriminated against by Jews during her college days. Archie’s friend also shared how she was not given pain meds in the hospital as doctors assumed that she was addicted to drugs because she was a black woman.

After hearing this, Ramona did not empathize with the ladies and instead said that she was also not given pain meds by a black nurse during her daughter’s birth.

She further added:

"It happens to white people too."

The popular author and designer was also seen flying to different places during the Covid pandemic. She claimed that she donated her plasma after recovering from Covid, but her co-star Leah McSweeney said that it was a lie.

Many RHONY Legacy fans were against Ramona rejoining the series, while some were glad to hear the news.

More about RHONY Legacy

Bravo is yet to announce the official cast list for the show, but according to sources, Jill Zarin won’t be a part of the crew.

According to sources, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, and Kelly Bensimon will officially join the cast and go on a vacation together, probably in June.

Bravo has not disclosed the premiere date for the RHONY Legacy show.

