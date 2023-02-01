Andy Cohen shuts down rumors claiming RHONY: Legacy is “dead”

Page Six reported on January 30 that the filming of RHONY: Legacy series was reportedly dead and that Bravo has “no plans” to move forward with its shooting. Some sources mentioned in the article also disclosed conversations between Bravo and RHONY: Legacy cast members, but Andy Cohen clarified the situation soon after the article was published.

In a tweet, Cohen asked his 2.4 million Twitter followers not to believe everything that they read. He himself had previously announced the series in March 2022 during Bravo Con. After RHONY received negative reviews for season 13, the show was divided into two series -- RHONY: Legacy for the original cast members and RHONY for the new ones.

Luann de Lesseps, who is one of the RHONY: Legacy cast members, said in an interview with PEOPLE Magazine that “negotiations have stalled on the series” but that does not mean that “the show is over for good.”

The publication also cited some sources in a recent article, stating that RHONY: Legacy is currently “on pause” and Bravo might even “regroup” the entire series. The claims were further supported when Luann made a statement that:

"Sometimes in life, a pause is needed for the moment it's not going anywhere but never say never."

Other than Luann, Jill Zarin, Kelly Bensimon, Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan might also be a part of the cast.

OG Ramona Singer won't be a part of the RHONY: Legacy cast

65-year-old Ramona Singer, who has been a part of RHONY since season 1, also denied joining the cast of the new series, given that most of the actors were the ones that did not event want the show to be renewed. She also called it “the loser show, the loser legacy” and confessed that she was much more relaxed after not dealing with the “hurtful” press.

In a podcast, Singer had previously stated:

"I’ve been there for a long time. I mean, never say no, never say never. But I also feel like the Legacy [show], how could it be really good?"

She said that she liked not being recognized for the reality show.

About the new cast of RHONY

During Bravo Con 2022, Andy Cohen announced the new cast of RHONY, which includes:

Brynn Whitfield: Brand marketing and communications professional

Erin Dana Lichy: Owner of a renovation firm and a real estate agent

Jenna Lyons: Co-Founder and CEO of LoveSeen

Jessel Taank: Fashion publicist and brand consultant

Sai De Silva: Creative director of Scout The City

Ubah Hsasan: Model and philanthropist

Digital influencer and activist Lizzy Savetsky was supposed to be in the cast, but she left just days after the announcement, as people were “attacking” her with “anti-Semitism” comments. Bravo said the series will feature "dynamic women who run in the same social circles, thriving in one of the most diverse and electric cities in the world."

Andy Cohen said in a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live that the new cast is “super fashionable” and will argue over things "as ridiculous as early RHONY." The host also claimed that this was going to be a “different show” that the previous “perfect” one.

Season 14 of RHONY will be released this year, but the exact date has not been announced as of yet. Just like all the other versions of the show, fans will be able to stream episodes of the season on Bravo TV and Peacock.

