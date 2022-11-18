Will Bethenny Frankel return to RHONY spinoff? Bravo host Andy Cohen responds

The cast of RHONY: Legacy is close to being finalized, and Andy Cohen does not think Bethenny Frankel should be a part of the cast. In an interview with Us Weekly, Cohen revealed that Frankel is not friends with any other cast member and is living in her own "universe" in Connecticut. It is important to note that she has not made a statement about whether she will return or not.

Andy also said it would not make sense for Bethenny to return for the spin-off after quitting RHONY in 2019. She was an original cast member of the show when it premiered in 2008 but left after the third season. She was again seen in front of the camera in season 7.

Frankel left RHONY after season 10 was shot. At the time, she said,

"I want to focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows."

Andy Cohen's statement comes days after another one of the show's OGs, Ramona Singer, announced on November 12 that she won't be a part of the new show. Andy Cohen seemed satisfied with Singer's decision, stating that Ramona was in a "really happy" place.

Bethenny Frankel has been talking ill about RHONY for the past three years

Bethenny Frankel launched The ReWives podcast in November 2022, where she talks about Real Housewives' iconic episodes and provides insight into the show. Andy Cohen knew that Frankel had been "trashing" the show for three years, so he was shocked to hear about the podcast.

He stated,

"So I was like, she's been talking about that it's toxic,' and it’s this and every bad thing you can think she has been quoted saying about the show … and now she’s doing a 'Housewives’ recap podcast."

Carole Radziwill, who was a part of RHONY for six years, also stated how Bethenny Frankel built her brand by "trashing & mocking women" of the show. Frankel has cleared the allegations that it was her story, but she was not in control of the editing while shooting the show. She stated that she was not proud of doing the show but wanted to share her own narrative.

Bethenny had earlier mentioned in another podcast that she was asked to be a part of the new spin-off via a text from the "powerful people" of Bravosphere. She said that she had told them that casting her would entail a massive amount of money as her fee.

More about former RHONY star Bethenny Frankel

American businesswoman Bethenny Frankel was the runner-up of The Apprentice: Martha Stewart. After eight seasons of RHONY, Frankel was featured on several personal spin-off shows like Bethenny Ever After, Bethenny & Fredrik, and the 2014 FOX talk show Bethenny. Frankel used to own a cocktail brank called Beam Global, which was sold for $120 Million in 2011.

She currently runs a lifestyle brand called Skinnygirl and is the author of many self-help books. Her NGO, BStrong, has raised $100 Million in relation to Ukraine's current situation. Bethenny is currently engaged to film producer Paul Bernon.

According to Page Six, Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, Kelly, Luann de Lesseps, and Sonja Morgan could soon be announced as the official cast of RHONY: Legacy.

