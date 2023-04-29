Why is Brandi Glanville all set to reignite feud with Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay over Scandoval drama? Details explored

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal, aka Scandoval, has grabbed the attention of all Bravo celebrities and fans. In a recent online post, RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville compared Scandoval to Scheana Shay’s affair with her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian. Brandi called out the singer on Twitter and was all set to reignite the feud between them.

The former Real Housewives star wrote:

"A cheater is a cheater no matter how it goes down @scheana you knew eddie was married so it's all the same. I wasn't specifically talking about you I said everyone on that show has cheated. But if you want a war when we have been cool it's sad.”

Brandi referred to the time when Scheana and Eddie were romantically involved despite the latter being married.

“All is Good”: Scheana Shay responds to Brandi Glanville

Brandi Glanville recently compared the Scandoval drama to her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian and Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay’s love affair. Her response came after the Scheananigans podcast host replied to a post on Twitter.

An online user called Scheana “that girl” for her position in the Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss-Ariana Madix drama. In response, she asked the Twitterati when she slept with her best friends’ boyfriend as Raquel did.

An online user called Scheana "that girl" for her position in the Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss-Ariana Madix drama. In response, she asked the Twitterati when she slept with her best friends' boyfriend as Raquel did.

Brandi reportedly responded to Scheana Shay’s response. The RHOBH alum accused the singer of knowing Eddie’s marital status before having an affair. Brandi later posted another tweet, clarifying what she really meant.

She wrote:

“I just didn’t understand the outrage considering the groups history. THAT IS ALL! @scheana and I have texted, we are good.”

Scheana didn’t escalate the situation and replied that she understood Brandi’s viewpoint and that “all is good.”





For those unaware, Brandi and Eddie married in 2001, had two sons together, and parted ways in 2009. At the time, the reason behind the split was him having an affair with LeAnn Rimes. The latter and Eddie are currently married to each other.

However, reports later suggested that Eddie also had an affair with Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay, who was 21 years old at the time. Narrating her side of the story to US Weekly in a 2013 interview, the singer said:

"Seven years ago I met Eddie, and six or eight months go by and I find out that he’s married and I call him out. He lied at first about it and then he admitted it. So I stopped talking to him for a long time.”

She added:

“Then I run into him one night at my work. He comes by and wants to explain himself and ask me out for drinks. He says he’s now separated from his wife [Brandi]… and I’m like, ‘Okay, whatever, I’ll go with it. But come to find out shortly after the encounter that we had, there’s a story posted the next day saying that he was with LeAnn [Rimes] and he was still married!”

Brandi was initially all ready to reignite her feud with Scheana Shay, as per her Twitter post. But she later mellowed down and the two ladies buried their hatchet.

Scandoval will be exposed in Vanderpump Rules’ upcoming episodes

The word “Scandoval” was a term given by fans to the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss scandal. Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with the former pageant, and since the news came out in the open, it has become a huge controversy.

While the affair news came out in March, the drama will unfold in upcoming episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10. The cast members have started being suspicious of Sandoval and Raquel, thus soon the truth will be out.

Viewers can watch the new episode of Vanderpump Rules on Wednesdays on Bravo at 9.00 pm ET.

