Piper Perabo and Eddie Cibrian The Cave drama explained amid Brandi Glanville claims 

Brandi Glanville claimed that Piper Perabo had an affair with her former husband Eddie Cibrian while filming the 2005 film The Cave. Speaking to Page Six, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum alleged:

“They did a movie together and [my son] Mason was 1 year old. And I went to the set and it was in another country — Romania, I think. And [Piper] was a horrible c**t to me.”

Glanville recalled that Perabo was allegedly “flirting with Eddie” in front of her:

“I was like, ‘Am I here? Am I the only person [seeing this]? Like, ‘What is happening?’”

The Drinking and Tweeting author also said that she reportedly became friends with other people who worked on the set of The Cave, and that crew members allegedly told her that Cibrian and Perabo were having a secret affair.

Glanville shared that she confronted her husband about the alleged affair but he convinced her that they were only rumors:

“And I was like, ‘Alright.’ I was in love. Like, I was blindly in love with the man.”

Eddie Cibrian and Brandi Glanville tied the knot in 2001 and ended their marriage in 2009 after it was revealed that Glanville was having an affair with LeAnn Rimes. The Invasion star also dated Scheana Shay while he was still married to Glanville and going out with Rimes.

In 2013, Shay revealed that she did not know that Cibrian was married and dating Rhimes when they had an affair. The former even apologized to Glanville during RHOBH Season 3. Although Shay was scared to have an initial conversation with Glanville, she said that the duo eventually reached a “good place.”

However, actress Piper Perabo never addressed the dating rumors with Eddie Cibrian. The latter married Rhimes in 2011 and the couple reportedly got engaged in a longtime feud with Glanville before they started working to become cordial co-parents.

Eddie Cibrian addresses The Cave drama and denies Piper Perabo affair allegations

Eddie Cibrian denied claims of having an affair with Piper Perabo while filming 'The Cave' (Image via Getty Images)

In the wake of Brandi Glanville’s claims about Eddie Cibrian having an affair with Piper Perabo while filming The Cave in 2005, Cibrian finally broke his silence about the 19-year-old rumor and denied the claims:

“I’m sad I have to address this, I really believed that we had come a long way, but this was untrue 19 years ago and it’s untrue now.”

He further added:

“Just because someone thinks something might be true does not make it true. This is all so unnecessary. Fun times at the Christmas table await.”

Perabo and Cibrian starred together in the 2005 action-horror film about the survival and journey of a group of cave divers and scientists who became trapped while exploring a cave in Romania. Filming for The Cave took place between Romania and Mexico in 2004.

Piper Perabo is yet to give a statement about Glanville’s allegations. The actress is currently married to director and writer Stephen Kay. The duo got engaged in 2013 and tied the knot in 2014. Perabo is also a step-mother to Kay’s daughter.

Poll : 0 votes