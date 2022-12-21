Who is Tamara Braun? Meet the actress who quit NBC's Days of Our Lives

Actress Tamara Braun, who played the role of Ava Vitali in NBC's iconic soap opera, Days of Our Lives, has quit the show.

She announced the news through an Instagram post wherein she expressed her gratitude to her fans and shared some pictures with the cast and crew of the show.

Tamara Braun's role as Ava Vitali has received widespread critical acclaim over the years.

Braun is a prominent actress who has starred in quite a few shows over the years like General Hospital, All My Children, and many more.

Tamara Braun's early life, other movie and TV shows, role in NBC's Days of Our Lives, and more details explored

Tamara Braun was born on April 18, 1971, in Evanston, Illinois. Braun went to the Evanston Township High School. She majored in Psychology and later went on to study Shakespeare at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.

Tamara Braun played various minor/supporting roles in several films and TV shows early on in her career, including Fallen Archer, Little Chenier, The Pretender, and many more. She also played a brief but important role in TNT's popular crime drama series, titled Saving Grace, which features Holly Hunter in the lead role.

She rose to fame with her role as Carly Corinthos in ABC's iconic show, General Hospital. Braun joined Days of Our Lives as Ava Vitali way back in 2008. She later left the show and returned two years back, in 2020. Ava Vitali is known to be an enigmatic personality who's deeply obsessed with Steve Johnson, her former fiance.

Tamara Braun brilliantly manages to capture her character's numerous complex shades with astonishing ease. Over the years, she's received high praise from fans and critics for her performance on Days of Our Lives, and her character enjoys a strong fan following among viewers. In 2009, she won a Daytime Emmy Award for her work on the show.

A quick look at Days of Our Lives plot and more details

Days of Our Lives explores the numerous struggles and challenges that various characters in the city of Salem go through. Here's a brief description of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Set in the fictional Midwestern town of Salem, this long-running saga follows the lives, loves, triumphs and tragedies of the Horton, Brady, Kiriakis, Hernandez and DiMera families.''

The synopsis further states:

''Love stories, family troubles and suspenseful adventures embroil the denizens of Salem in every form of drama from flowering courtships, love triangles and unexpected wedding day reveals to custody battles, switched identities, murder investigations, lingering comas, mental illness, kidnappings, amnesia cases and more.''

Considered to be one of the best soap operas of all time, Das of Our Lives is also one of the longest-running scripted drama series in history. The show premiered back in 1965 and has since then garnered a massive fan following from around the world.

Over the years, the cast of the show has gone through a number of changes. The actors who've been part of the show are Camila Banus, Lindsay Arnold, Carson Boatman, and Raven Bowens, among many others, in key roles.

You can watch Days of Our Lives on ABC.

