Who is Marcus Coloma? Meet the actor who is quitting ABC's General Hospital

Actor Marcus Coloma, who portrayed the role of Prince Nikolas Cassadine in ABC's General Hospital, has quit the show after three years, as per Daytime Confidential.

According to the publication, the actor refused to film his last few scenes in the series ''after learning he'd been let go.'' As of now, there's no news on whether a new actor will be cast in the role. One of the show's representatives told Soap Opera Digest:

''Marcus Coloma will no longer be playing the role of Nikolas Cassadine. His last airdate will be at the end of January.''

Earlier, Marcus Coloma had to leave the show temporarily due to COVID and was briefly replaced by actor Adam Huss. Coloma is a well-known actor who's appeared in several films and shows over the years, including Major Crimes, Portrait of Love, and many more.

Marcus Coloma's other film and TV projects, role in General Hospital, and more details explored

Marcus Coloma was born on October 18, 1978, in Middletown, California. Not much is known about Coloma's childhood and early life. One of his earliest roles was in the popular Fox series, Point Pleasant, wherein he portrayed the character of Father Tomas.

Coloma later went on to play various roles in movies like Material Girls, Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2, Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!, and many more. He's also appeared in short films like A Thing of Dreams, Good Night, Unregistered, and Proxy.

Marcus Coloma's TV credits include shows like South Beach, One Tree Hill, and Make It Or Break It, to name a few. But TV audiences are mostly familiar with him as Prince Nikolas Cassadine in the iconic ABC show, General Hospital.

Nikolas Cassadine is one of the most fascinating characters on the show who's garnered a strong fan following over the years. He is known for his sensitive nature.

Over the years, a number of actors have portrayed Cassadine, including Tyler Christopher, who first played the role in 1996, Coltin Scott, Chris Beetem, and Nick Stabile. Marcus Coloma joined the show in 2019, and has since garnered mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics for his performance in the show.

A quick look at ABC's General Hospital plot and more details

General Hospital focuses on a number of fascinating characters who deal with various struggles and challenges in Port Charles, situated in New York. Here's a short description of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''The wealthy Quartermaine family continues to be a looming presence in the town of Port Charles, with interests in much of the city's business. Characters come and go, but viewers can always count on at least one Quartermaine or Spencer to create havoc.''

The show first aired way back in 1963 and is one of the longest-running scripted TV shows of all time. It is also regarded as one of the finest soap operas ever by various critics. Over the years, it has received high praise from critics and fans. The series was first helmed by Frank and Doris Hursley.

You can watch General Hospital on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes