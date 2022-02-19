General Hospital: 4 actors who passed away 

General Hospital was a popular American TV show that aired during the 1960s. It continued for 59 episodes. As of late, fans of this sitcom have been pretty upset after finding out that some of the cast members are dead. Here we will briefly talk about 4 actors from the popular TV show whom we lost in the past few years.

4 General Hospital actors who passed away

1) Jay Pickett

Kin Shriner @kinshriner #Portcharles The sudden passing of my pal Jay Pickett Is very sad . He loved acting and Westerns , and when we got together we laughed a lot . R.I.P. Jay . @GeneralHospital The sudden passing of my pal Jay Pickett Is very sad . He loved acting and Westerns , and when we got together we laughed a lot . R.I.P. Jay . @GeneralHospital #Portcharles https://t.co/rgVkbkFcSY

Jay Pickett was a popular American actor who acted in General Hospital between 2006 and 2008. Viewers found his physique and onscreen appearance to be pretty charming. Unfortunately, we lost him in 2021 at the age of 60. Though the cause of his death is still pretty unclear, it is assumed that Pickett had a heart attack that eventually took his life.

His death was followed by a special service organized at the Nampa (Idaho) Funeral Home. One of his fellow actors, Kin Shriner, mentioned,

"The sudden passing of my pal Jay Pickett is very sad."

He even shared a black and white group picture on his Twitter handle.

2) Bergen Williams

Another cast member of General Hospital whom we lost last year was Bergen Williams. She was pretty popular in the role of Big Alice. The actress suffered from Wilson's Disease, a rare condition where copper gets accumulated inside the vital organs of the body, resulting in multi-organ failure.

3) Shell Kepler

Michelle Alaine Kepler AKA Shell Kepler was a popular cast member from this soap opera whom we lost too early. In the sitcom, she played the role of "Nurse Amy Vining" and was seen making frequent onscreen appearances. She passed away in 2008 at the age of 49 due to renal failure.

Kepler was very fond of her role. During one of her interviews in 1982, she said,

"I love playing Amy!"

4) Lindsey Pearlman

The death parade of actors from General Hospital doesn't seem to stop. 24 hours back, we were all shocked to get the news of Lindsey Pearlman's demise. Lindsey was from Chicago and played a pivotal part in the sitcom. The reason behind her death is yet to be confirmed.

Vance Smith, Pearlman's husband, stated on Instagram:

The police found Lindsey. She’s gone. I’m broken. I will share more later, but I wanted to thank you to everyone for their love and efforts and ask you to respect the privacy of her family at this time.

Edited by Titlee Sen