How old is Isabella Devoto? Age and more explored as Brandon Barash gets married

General Hospital star Brandon Barash recently tied the knot with 22-year-old Isabella Devoto on Saturday, December 17. The wedding was held at California’s North Ranch Country Club and netizens poured in wishes for the happy couple.

The organizers of the wedding arranged a cocktail party for the guests followed by a lavish dinner, with the main attraction of the wedding being a lemon curd, vanilla buttercream, and triple chocolate cake with ganache.

The duo then danced to Ray LaMontagne’s I Was Born to Love You in the midst of their near and dear ones. The couple later spoke about having a few plans for their honeymoon but mentioned they are currently more focused on enjoying the occasion with their friends and family members.

Isabella Devoto worked as a cashier, hostess, and server when she was in high school

Isabella Devoto was born on April 15, 2000, in California, and she is 22 years old. She pursued her graduation at Viewpoint High School and joined the University of Colorado Boulder. She was a member of the soccer team when she was in high school.

She is currently studying BSN in nursing science at Santa Monica College and will complete her graduation next year.

During her high school days, she worked as a cashier, hostess, and server at a restaurant. She was also a teaching assistant at a Spanish children’s summer camp. She also worked at Celliant until 2019 in the market research department.

Devoto has around 1,000 followers on her private Instagram account. Detailed information about her career, net worth, and parents is yet to be disclosed.

Isabella Devoto was a teacher at Brandon Barash’s daughter's school

Brandon Barash and Isabelle Devoto got engaged in 2021 (Image via brandonjbarash/Instagram)

Isabella Devoto was a teacher at a school where Brandon Barash’s daughter Harper was studying. According to Brandon, Harper and Isabella already shared a good relationship and that worked in his favor.

The 43-year-old said that his daughter once spoke about him and Isabelle being perfect as boyfriend and girlfriend. However, it remains unknown how the duo got romantically involved since they have not disclosed much about their personal lives.

Barash and Devoto made their relationship official in December 2020 and got engaged the following year. After their recent wedding, Barash spoke to People in an interview and mentioned that he considers himself the luckiest man in the entire world.

Brandon Barash was previously married to actress Kirsten Storms and they became parents to a daughter in January 2014. However, the couple got divorced in 2016.

Barash is well-known for his appearances in various TV shows like Gilmore Girls, 24, NCIS, Tell Me You Love Me, Bones, Timeless, The Last Ship, and more. He is currently appearing as Stefan DiMera in the popular soap opera, Days of Our Lives. He also portrayed Jake DiMera on the same show for two years.

Poll : 0 votes