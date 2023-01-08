When did Brandi Glanville leave RHOBH? Meet the former housewife ahead of her appearance on The Traitors

Peacock’s latest reality show The Traitors will pit 24 contestants against each other as they attempt to win a quarter of a million dollars. The only catch is that there are three traitors amongst them, but nobody knows who.

One of the contestants set to compete in the show is RHOBH star Brandi Glanville, who left Bravo's unscripted show after season 5, but has since then made several guest appearances over the seasons. She is now set to compete in the “epic show of manipulation and deceit."

The Traitors is set to premiere on January 12 on Peacock.

"I'm backkk!": Brandi Glanville set to compete in The Traitors

The RHOBH reality star is well-known for her appearance on the Bravo show and also has her own podcast, What Else but Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, which she has been hosting for the past 13 years.

The upcoming The Traitors A-lister was born in Salinas, California, and was raised in Sacramento along with her two siblings, Tricia and Michael. She is currently 50 years old and has been in the media’s eyes since the age of 16, when she started modeling with Elite Model Management.

Brandi joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2011 as a supporting cast member and friend of the housewives, however, she became a full-time cast member in 2012. She later exited the show after season 5.

During an episode of her podcast, she opened up about leaving the Bravo show, stating:

"After a lot of careful thought and deliberation, I have decided not to return to RHOBH as a full-time cast member this season. The past four years have been amazing, a complete rollercoaster of a ride."

Brandi opened up about the reason behind her departure from the Bravo show in 2015 while in conversation with Howard Stern and stated that she felt like she "played ball" and "gave [her] all to the show." However, when the show aired, she felt that nobody did her any favors in the editing room.

Since her departure, she has returned several times as a guest over the seasons, however, her comeback as a full-time cast member still isn’t confirmed. Brandi has since then appeared on numerous shows, including Celebrity Apprentice and Celebrity Big Brother UK season 20, where she was evicted four weeks into the competition. The Traitors contestant also appeared on the American version of Celebrity Big Brother in 2018, where she came fifth.

The reality star-turned-author released her memoir, Drinking and Tweeting: And Other Brandi Blunders, in 2013. It went on to become a New York Times Best Seller and revealed a lot about Brandi’s life, including the aftermath of her divorce.

The reality star is now set to appear on The Traitors and took to social media to announce her presence. She wrote:

"I’m backkk! Make sure to watch me compete in this epic game of manipulation and deceit!"

Others set to appear on the upcoming show include Arie Luyendyk Jr., Cirie Fields, Cody Calafiore, Kate Chastain, Kyle Cooke, Rachel Reilly, Reza Farahan, Ryan Lochte, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, and more.

