Meet the contestants of Peacock’s The Traitors

Peacock's new reality competition series The Traitors is all set to premiere on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The network will drop all 10 episodes at once, featuring some of the most popular reality TV stars and the best game players in America. The 20 contestants will be seen competing in a series of challenges for a chance to earn a cash prize of up to $250,000. However, there is a catch that makes the format of the show especially intriguing.

The Traitors, set in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands, is based on the Dutch series of the same name. While the contestants will put their best foot forward in solving the mystery through a variety of challenges, three of the participants won't be as dedicated to the cause. Known as "the traitors," they will devise a plan to steal the cash prize from the group known as "the faithful."

Viewers will get to witness some of their favorite reality TV stars from popular shows like The Bachelor, Survivor, Big Brother, Real Housewives, and the Below Deck franchises as well as other famous celebrities in a game filled with deceit and suspense.

The Traitors list of contestants features a mix of reality stars and game players

The Traitors is set to feature 20 contestants who will compete in the toughest challenges to earn up to $250,000. However, three of them, labeled as "the traitors," will try to snatch the cash prize from the rest of the participants.

The show will feature a mixture of popular reality stars as well as America's best game players in one setting, competing for the cash prize. Viewers will have to tune in to find out if the traitors manage to be successful in their deceit.

Check out the full list of contestants below:

Reality Stars

Arie Luyendyk Jr - The Bachelor season 22 Brandi Glanville - Former cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) Cirie Fields - Contestant from the Survivor franchise Stephanie LaGrossa Kendrick - Cast member from the Survivor franchise Cody Calafiore - Winner of Big Brother season 22 Rachel Reilly - Winner of Big Brother season 13 Kate Chastain - Below Deck franchise alum Kyle Cooke - Cast member of Summer House, Winter House Reza Farahan - Cast member of Shahs of Sunset Ryan Lochte - Olympic swimmer Geraldine Moreno - actress from North Hollywood, Los Angeles, California

Civilian Contestants - America's best game players

Christian De La Torre - Veteran and van life influencer from Los Angeles Michael Davidson - DMV Office Manager from Oneida, Kentucky Andie Thurmond - Director of music services, from Reno, Nevada Quentin Jiles - Political analyst from Houston, Texas Shelbe Rodriguez - Public affairs manager from Beaumont, Texas Robert "Bam" Nieves - Tech sales executive from Rye, New York Anjelica Conti - Hair stylist from Staten Island, New York Azra Valani - Yoga instructor from Los Angeles, California Amanda Clark - Emergency room nurse from Carlisle, Pennsylvania

Who is the host of Peacock's The Traitors?

Alan Cumming is all set to host The Traitors. A graduate of the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama, Cumming began his professional career in both performance theater and television characters in the late 1980s. After graduating, the host worked extensively in the Scottish theater and also acted in the soap opera Take The High Road.

Alan's film career began with Ian Seller's Prague in 1992 that earned him the Best Actor award at the Atlantic Film Festival and a Scottish BAFTA Best Actor nomination. The host continued his career in theater before making his debut in Hollywood with films like Circle of Friends, Emma, and Golden Eye. Since then, the star has worked in both theater and film and remains a well-known figure in the entertainment industry.

Speaking about Alan Cumming as the host of The Traitors, Stephen Lambert, CEO of Studio Lambert, told Deadline:

"In a game of secrecy, suspicion and plot twists in a Scottish castle, who better to take the helm and guide our game players through the drama and challenging missions than Alan who originally comes from Scotland."

The Traitors will document the 20 contestants as they try to give it their all. The format looks promising and is sure to keep viewers hooked. However, with three traitors around them, will they manage to earn the cash prize or will the faithful be truly deceived? Only time will tell.

Don't forget to watch all the episodes on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Peacock.

