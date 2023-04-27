“Ken carrying the hot tea!”: Internet goes berserk over Ken Todd’s shocking revelation regarding Sandoval and Raquel on Vanderpump Rules

The beginning of the Scandoval drama has started on Vanderpump Rules season 10. While the latest episode made cast members curious about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ bond, the upcoming installment will bring in confirmed details. On Wednesday’s episode, the show featured next week’s episode’s preview, where Lisa Vanderpump’s husband Ken Todd made his precious appearance.

He revealed that Sandoval and Raquel were staying together while Ariana Madix was out of town. The shocking revelation took fans by surprise as they didn’t expect Ken to be the whistleblower.

MarTEAnis With Eddy @MarTEAnisEddy

Ken carrying the hot tea! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Ken Todd on his way to the kitchen to tell Lisa about Rachel staying with Sandoval while Ari was away when her grandma passed away.Ken carrying the hot tea! #PumpRules Ken Todd on his way to the kitchen to tell Lisa about Rachel staying with Sandoval while Ari was away when her grandma passed away. Ken carrying the hot tea! #PumpRules twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/fySwBALkMV

Interestingly, the first seed to plant about Sandoval and Raquel was also someone fans least expected. The person was James Kennedy’s girlfriend, Ally Lewber.

Fans couldn’t believe Ken Todd spilled the beans

Daily Bravo 💌 @dailybravomail Next week on #PumpRules TODD is spilling the tea about Raquel & Sandoval?! Okay so let’s back this up, I’m confused why the entire cast was so shook about Scandoval when it was playing out the entire season?! Also Raquel’s type is “taken” says Schwartz 🤔 and Sandoval’s smirk 🫤 Next week on #PumpRules TODD is spilling the tea about Raquel & Sandoval?! Okay so let’s back this up, I’m confused why the entire cast was so shook about Scandoval when it was playing out the entire season?! Also Raquel’s type is “taken” says Schwartz 🤔 and Sandoval’s smirk 🫤 https://t.co/WWHOx2LVul

In the preview for Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 13, Ken Todd made his first appearance of the season. He spilled the beans to his wife Lisa Vanderpump who didn’t expect him to gossip in front of Katie Maloney.

Fans couldn’t get over the fact that Ken was the messenger, aka the whistleblower, after Ally Lewber. Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Gigi @gigi__moreno I cannot get over Ken being the one to spill some Scandoval tea on next week's episode. 🤯 #PumpRules I cannot get over Ken being the one to spill some Scandoval tea on next week's episode. 🤯 #PumpRules https://t.co/c9OTcYJti1

The Latifah @TheLatifah #PumpRules Didn’t expect to hear Ken Todd spilling tea of Sandy having Rachel over while Ari was outta town Didn’t expect to hear Ken Todd spilling tea of Sandy having Rachel over while Ari was outta town 👀👀👀 #PumpRules https://t.co/kNhqOXJTYc

Sarah @sarahg528 For the next week I will be haunted by Ken Todd saying that Sandoval had Raquel stay over while Ariana was out of town #PumpRules For the next week I will be haunted by Ken Todd saying that Sandoval had Raquel stay over while Ariana was out of town #PumpRules

MarioKiki (he/him) @mariokiki Look at Ken Todd gossiping. You know it’s juicy when he awakes from his slumber to contribute. #PumpRules Look at Ken Todd gossiping. You know it’s juicy when he awakes from his slumber to contribute. #PumpRules

amber🥀 @amberxoxrose Didn't have Ken being the one to spill Scandoval tea on my 2023 bingo card #PumpRules Didn't have Ken being the one to spill Scandoval tea on my 2023 bingo card #PumpRules

In the preview, Ken Todd was seen approaching Lisa Vanderpump in the kitchen. She and Katie Maloney were seen making burgers.

Ken said:

“I can’t believe that Tom Sandoval had Raquel over when Ariana is away. And she stayed all night.”

While he was spilling the beans, Lisa kept saying that she knew. Katie looked shocked. The next scene featured Lala Kent telling James Kennedy that Sandoval and Raquel were sleeping together.

At the start of the sneak peek clip, Tom Schwartz was seen taking a dig at Raquel in front of Sandoval, Brock Davies, Scheana Shay, and Ariana Madix.

He said:

“I don’t want to kill the vibe but Raquel has a type. Brock [and] Tom, be careful tonight. [She likes] men that are taken.”

And everyone was left in splits. However, going by the preview, it seems like Scandoval is set to get exposed next week.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 12 recap

In episode 12 of Vanderpump Rules season 10, Ally Lewber became the first whistleblower to reveal that she saw Tom Sandoval and Raquel dancing at 1.00 am at The Abbey in Ariana’s absence.

After Katie Maloney found out about it, she and Lala Kent had a discussion, where they found it suspicious. James Kennedy, too, was curious when Ally told him that Katie hinted that Sandoval and Ariana had an open relationship.

On James’ advice, Ally spoke to Scheana Shay, who passed on the information to Sandoval. The latter and Katie then got into a major fight in Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 12.

The official synopsis read:

“Sandoval opens up to Schwartz about his romantic problems with Ariana. Scheana blames Katie for spreading a sordid rumor about some of their friends. Ariana suffers through her second big loss of the summer. James plans an epic beach day that takes a turn for the worse when Schwartz makes an insensitive joke.”

In addition to the Sandoval and Raquel drama, the latest episode also featured Tom Schwartz stating that he and Raquel had no chemistry. He also mentioned that he believed she had a crush on someone else.

During the beach outing, Schwartz took a dig at James Kennedy’s worst moment. In frustration, the DJ threw a drink at Schwartz.

Viewers can tune in to Bravo every Wednesday to watch the new episode of Vanderpump Rules season 10.

