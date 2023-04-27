“I’m SHOOK”: Vanderpump Rules fans slammed Tom Sandoval for lying about Raquel Leviss to producers in episode 12

Vanderpump Rules season 10 aired episode 12 on Wednesday, featuring Katie Maloney calling out Tom Sandoval for his post-midnight dance with Raquel Leviss at The Abbey. On top of that, the group further mentioned Sandoval and Ariana Madix being in an open relationship. All these allegations annoyed the TomTom co-owner and he lashed out. While fans observed his deflected behavior, they were surprised to see him lie in his confessional.

WaitWhat? @Dime_Por_Que_ #VanderpumpRules The way Tom Sandoval is bold face lying in front of these cameras is INSANE! I’m SHOOK! Like my jaw dropped 🙃 #PumpRules The way Tom Sandoval is bold face lying in front of these cameras is INSANE! I’m SHOOK! Like my jaw dropped 🙃 #PumpRules #VanderpumpRules https://t.co/pTOBrVPc98

The producer asked Sandoval:

“Has anything physical ever happened between you and Raquel?”

The VPR star replied:

“No. Nothing has happened between Raquel and I. Like nothing.”

Fans slammed Sandoval for lying because he had earlier mentioned in Howie Mandel’s podcast that the affair started before Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding.

Vanderpump Rules fans claimed that Tom Sandoval was a “terrible liar”

In Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 12, Tom Sandoval lied to the show’s producer when asked whether he and Raquel Leviss were ever physically intimate. He refused any such connection between them.

Viewers caught Sandoval lying as he admitted in his interviews that the connection started building before Scheana and Brock’s wedding, which happened in episode 10.

Take a look at fans’ reactions as they call Sandoval a “terrible liar”:

Y. @yemiiii199 #PumpRules Oh Sandoval is a terrible liar and this is darksided #VanderpumpRules Oh Sandoval is a terrible liar and this is darksided #VanderpumpRules #PumpRules https://t.co/fLZiHJ4pzI

B. @MatchaandChanel #VanderpumpRules Tom Sandoval is quite literally the worst liar. That’s probably why his acting career never took off #PumpRules Tom Sandoval is quite literally the worst liar. That’s probably why his acting career never took off #PumpRules #VanderpumpRules

Diane @Diane0429 Now we all know Sandoval will flat out lie to you with a straight face. Just like he did to the Producer in that confessional. #VanderpumpRules Now we all know Sandoval will flat out lie to you with a straight face. Just like he did to the Producer in that confessional. #VanderpumpRules

Felicity Smoak @6thGreekLetter #VanderpumpRules So Sandoval blatantly lied to us in this confessional by saying he hasn't hooked up with Raquel #PumpRules So Sandoval blatantly lied to us in this confessional by saying he hasn't hooked up with Raquel #PumpRules #VanderpumpRules

jamie wells @ayarngoddess #PumpRules When Sandoval is lying he stumbles on his words and says dude and like.. #VanderpumpRules When Sandoval is lying he stumbles on his words and says dude and like.. #VanderpumpRules #PumpRules

The Vanderpump Rules producer asked Sandoval the question after Ally Lewber informed Katie Maloney about him and Raquel’s 1.00 am dance at The Abbey. In the previous episode, Katie called out Sandoval for the post-midnight shenanigan for the first time. In the latest episode, Katie, along with Lala Kent, addressed the topic.

Sandoval found out through Scheana Shay about the group talking about him and Raquel, and him and Ariana having an open relationship. Slamming Katie’s allegations, Tom Sandoval said in a confessional:

“It's annoying that Katie would say something like that. It's insulting to not just me but Ariana as well. Raquel and I we're not like, dancing all close in the dark corner of a speakeasy. A bunch of us just went to The Abbey. Two of those people happen to be Raquel and I.”

The argument between Sandoval and Katie soon escalated as the former started raising his voice. He blamed the singer for her divorce from Tom Schwartz, claiming how sad his BFF was after the separation.

Seeing Sandoval’s frustration, Katie mentioned in her confessional:

“Whenever Sandoval has any heat or pressure applied to him, this is like, his go-to, to just turn around and deflect and start saying, 'Oh, what about you? You're never accountable for anything.' It's just very manipulative.”

On the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules, Sandoval was also seen sharing his issues regarding Ariana with Schwartz. He stated that Ariana had asked him to fertilize her eggs, and then mentioned that lately, things were a “little frustrating” with her.

In a confessional, he said:

“It hurts my feelings because the person I love thinks I'm dumb or annoying. It definitely pulls in the question whether Ariana and I are right for each other.”

As news of Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair is already out in the open, viewers are more interested while watching the episodes to understand the timeline.

For those unaware, Sandoval cheated on Ariana with Raquel. The Scandoval drama has become a big topic of discussion among fans who are now waiting to see how Vanderpump Rules unfolds it in season 10.

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air on Wednesdays at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

