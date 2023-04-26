What time will Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 12 air on Bravo? Schwartz claims Raquel has crush on someone else

Vanderpump Rules season 10 is all set to return with a brand new episode this Wednesday on Bravo. The cast members will be seen questioning Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ late-night dance at The Abbey from last week’s episode. While Tom Schwartz will claim that Raquel has a crush on someone else, Katie Maloney and Lala Kent will imply that the former pageant’s next target is Sandoval.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled Beach, Don't Kill My Vibe, reads:

"Sandoval opens up to Schwartz about his romantic problems with Ariana; Scheana blames Katie for spreading a sordid rumour about some of their friends; Ariana suffers another big loss; James plans an epic beach day that takes a turn for the worse.”

Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 12 will air on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET on Bravo.

Schwartz and Sandoval discuss Raquel and Ariana

In the last couple of episodes, Raquel Leviss has become the topic of discussion among the Vanderpump Rules cast. Tom Schwartz and her kiss didn’t sit well with their co-stars. However, Raquel stated in her confessionals that she wanted to have something serious with Schwartz.

In the upcoming episode’s preview, Schwartz admitted to Tom Sandoval that he didn’t think there was chemistry between him and Raquel. Plus, Schwartz believed that she had a crush on someone else.

He said:

“I have so much more of an appreciation for Raquel. But I don’t know why I am not more attracted to her. There’s no, like, se**al chemistry. I have this gut feeling that she kind of has a crush on someone else.”

Throughout the conversation, Tom Sandoval pretended to be surprised. For those unaware, the Scandoval saga had allegedly started by then.

The next discussion between the Toms was about Sandoval’s then-girlfriend Ariana Madix asking him to fertilize her frozen eggs. He mentioned that it had lately become “a little frustrating” with her. Schwartz added that Ariana was “quick to be dismissive” of Sandoval.

The preview clip also featured Katie Maloney and Lala Kent discussing Sandoval and Raquel’s The Abbey scene. They verified with each other that James Kennedy’s girlfriend Ally Lewber saw the two dancing post-midnight without Ariana. Katie mentioned that she and Sandoval had been old friends and that she had never danced with him like that.

In a confessional, Katie said:

“I don’t want to say that Sandoval would ever cheat on Ariana because I would have to kill him. But what grabbed my attention the most was just that Tom and Raquel were alone.”

The questions and doubts surrounding Sandoval and Raquel’s connection seem to have started in Vanderpump Rules. Only time will tell in which episode will Ariana find out.

James Kennedy throws a drink on Schwartz’s face in Vanderpump Rules’ new episode

In another preview clip of Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 12, James Kennedy was seen throwing a drink at Tom Schwartz’s face.

James organized a beach day for the cast and was seen enjoying time with the boys. Towards the end of the preview clip, he was sitting with Schwartz, Peter Madrigal, and Raquel, where the Tom Tom owner was seen making jokes and laughing.

James suddenly got up and threw a glass of drink at Schwartz’s face, leaving everyone in shock. He complained that Schwartz was making “stupid fu**ing jokes” about other’s lives and was not looking at his own life.

Viewers can be a part of all the drama by tuning in to Bravo as Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 12 will air on Wednesday, April 26, at 9:00 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes