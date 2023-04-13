“What an insufferable prick”: Why are Vanderpump Rules fans hating on Tom Schwartz in season 10 episode 10?

Episode 10 of Vanderpump Rules season 10 was pretty dramatic as the cast members were dealing with the aftermath of Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss’ kiss. Both the stars’ exes were furious, but Katie Maloney was the most hurt. Although they were all staying at the same resort, Katie tried to avoid Schwartz but the latter hunted her down at dinner to talk about the same.

Fans slammed Schwartz for going after his ex-wife when she made it clear she didn’t want to talk to him.

nina 🌻 @KrisNina3



what an insufferable prick.



#pumprules tom schwartz left a wedding reception to find katie just to be rude and cruel because he hadn't been those things enough in the past 48 hours already.what an insufferable prick.

Katie was furious at Schwartz and Raquel for making out publicly. Although Schwartz and Katie were divorced, the latter made it clear from the beginning that she didn’t want her ex-husband to date anyone from their circle.

Vanderpump Rules fans didn’t hold back while criticizing Tom Schwartz

Vanderpump Rules fans were pretty mad at Tom Schwartz for treating Katie Maloney badly. He was the one wanting to talk to her, but went on a rant, criticizing her during their conversation.

Fans slammed him on Twitter pretty violently. Take a look at the reactions:

Tom @byTomCable Tom Schwartz… one of the most vile men on reality tv, deserves to have life tear him apart #PumpRules Tom Schwartz… one of the most vile men on reality tv, deserves to have life tear him apart #PumpRules

blonde hair 🖤 black heart @blndhairblckhrt tom schwartz really just left the wedding, hunted katie down at dinner, then sat there and said he doesn't care about her and she doesn't affect him anymore. this guy is insane. go trim your armpit hair, schwartz. #pumprules tom schwartz really just left the wedding, hunted katie down at dinner, then sat there and said he doesn't care about her and she doesn't affect him anymore. this guy is insane. go trim your armpit hair, schwartz. #pumprules

Rach Stray @RachNoodle I've never been this mad at puppy dog Tom Schwartz, but wow that was traaaaaash #PumpRules I've never been this mad at puppy dog Tom Schwartz, but wow that was traaaaaash #PumpRules

shannon @s_oehler throw tom schwartz in a dumpster and set it out to sea #PumpRules throw tom schwartz in a dumpster and set it out to sea #PumpRules

Rahsaan Armand ♎️ @libra10584 Tom Schwartz makes me side with Katie, and that’s truly a rough spot for me to be in… #PumpRules Tom Schwartz makes me side with Katie, and that’s truly a rough spot for me to be in…#PumpRules

Linnethia's old nose™ @UKSoulNYHeart

Tom Schwartz is a pathetic pos fraud who's mask fell off, just like his best friend. His true self was on full display tonight #PumpRules

nicki @nbrennn #PumpRules The rage that Tom Schwartz stirs up in my soul The rage that Tom Schwartz stirs up in my soul 😅😅 #PumpRules

In Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 10, Katie was heartbroken when she learned about Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss’ kiss. She mentioned in her confessional that she felt “so much hate inside of” her towards her ex-husband.

She later told her co-stars that Schwartz had crossed the line. Katie said:

“I want to light them both on f**king fire. What he did crossed every f**king line. There’s no coming back from this. I’ve sat them both down, tears in my eyes. … Please, guys. One f**king request. You f**king drunk imbeciles.”

The latest Vanderpump Rules episode gave viewers a glimpse of what she texted Schwartz after finding out about the kiss. She wrote how much she hated Schwartz and was furious at him. Katie also mentioned that she didn’t want to see or speak with him. She then avoided all kinds of run-ins with her ex-husband at the hotel.

Schwartz was later seen creeping around, looking for Katie while Scheana Shay’s wedding event went on. He found her at a hotel having dinner with Kristina Kelly. He sat down, which annoyed Katie, who again made it clear that she didn’t want to talk to him.

Instead of showing humility or apologizing, Schwartz said:

“We have been divorced for more than seven months. What does it matter if I make out [with someone else]? I was caught up in the moment. It was fun and I was drunk.”

Katie mentioned that he hurt her even after knowing that she would not like it. In response, Schwartz explained:

“Your feelings can be exhausting, I’m not going to lie. This does not affect me at all because I don’t give a f**k anymore. I love you but this does not hurt me because I am disconnecting from you. You need humility.”

Seeing him react this way, Katie said in her confessional:

“I have zero desire to talk to this chill of a man that I used to love.”

Schwartz further mentioned that he was tired of Katie’s “toxicity and negativity.” In response, she said that she thought he cared about her.

Most of the Vanderpump Rules cast members were furious at Raquel and Schwartz. James Kennedy, Raquel’s ex, didn’t yell at them but sarcastically expressed his discomfort and anger multiple times. Lala Kent too talked ill about Raquel throughout the episode.

Interestingly, Tom Sandoval was seen teasing Raquel about the kiss in front of Ariana Madix. For those unaware, Sandoval cheated on Ariana with Raquel and now the couple is broken up.

Later in the episode, the former pageant realized that Schwartz was not serious about taking their romantic moment forward with her. She mentioned that she was heartbroken. Schwartz, on the other hand, revealed in his recent interview on Andy Cohn’s WWHL that the kiss was not worth it.

Meanwhile, viewers can watch new episodes of Vanderpump Rules every Wednesday on Bravo at 9.00 pm ET.

