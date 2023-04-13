Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 10: Why are fans calling Tom Sandoval “weird” as he tells Ariana about Raquel-Schwartz’s kiss?

Vanderpump Rules season 10 aired episode 10 on Wednesday on Bravo, featuring a weird moment that played out between Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss, and Ariana Madix. The scene took place after the former pageant and Tom Schwartz kissed publicly at the resort where Scheana Shay’s wedding events were taking place. The news soon spread and everyone found out about the hook-up.

Sandoval approached Raquel with a teasing tone as she sat beside Ariana at Scheana’s party. Ariana asked her boyfriend to stop teasing Raquel, and mentioned that he was “acting weird.” He then told her girlfriend about Schwartz and Raquel’s kiss, leaving Ariana in shock.

Vanderpump Rules fans felt that Sandoval was acting weird in that scene, especially when he tried to give Schwartz’s room key to Raquel.

🇨🇴🇩🇴🗽 @NoHayParaiso Omg Sandoval was being weird about Raquel #pumprules he is literally all over her in front of Ariana Omg Sandoval was being weird about Raquel #pumprules he is literally all over her in front of Ariana

Since news of Sandoval’s cheating broke, viewers have been trying to connect the dots and figure out the timeline of the affair while watching the latest season.

“I'm having a hard time watching”: Fan reacts to Tom Sandoval’s scene in episode 10

In Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 10, Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss shared a kiss. When Tom Sandoval found out, he asked whether the two were kissing throughout the evening. In response, Schwartz said no and went to his room.

Sandoval then joined Raquel and Ariana at Scheana’s indoor party, where he told his girlfriend about the hook-up. While he was giving the news, fans felt that he was acting weird.

Take a look at fans’ reactions to Sandoval’s scene in Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 10:

The Real Housewife of Montclair @RHoMontclair Knowing what I know, I'm having a hard time watching this episode. The behavior by Sandoval is disgusting and watching Raquel laugh it up with Ariana is almost as bad. I don't like it, it's not entertaining but also, I want to see how this all plays out. ugh... #PumpRules Knowing what I know, I'm having a hard time watching this episode. The behavior by Sandoval is disgusting and watching Raquel laugh it up with Ariana is almost as bad. I don't like it, it's not entertaining but also, I want to see how this all plays out. ugh... #PumpRules

*Not actually Talla @realitytvplease Oh Sandoval and Raquel are SICK having this convo in front of Ariana #PumpRules Oh Sandoval and Raquel are SICK having this convo in front of Ariana #PumpRules

📿✝️🙏Rocio @rocciorunway23 Tom telling Ariana about the other Tom and Raquel making out its pretty much clear that Tom Sandoval gave Raquel the room key to Schwartz's room so they can hook up #PumpRules Tom telling Ariana about the other Tom and Raquel making out its pretty much clear that Tom Sandoval gave Raquel the room key to Schwartz's room so they can hook up #PumpRules

Gabby Cristina @gabby_capellino You can tell that Sandoval took advantage of the moment to be flirty with Raquel knowing Ariana is blacked out drunk #PumpRules You can tell that Sandoval took advantage of the moment to be flirty with Raquel knowing Ariana is blacked out drunk #PumpRules

How did Ariana react to Raquel-Schwartz’s kiss news on Vanderpump Rules?

After Schwartz and Raquel’s kiss, the latter came to one of the hotel rooms where Scheana was having a party. Ariana got pretty drunk and therefore she sat at the counter, joined by Scheana Shay and Raquel.

Soon Sandoval appeared and kept repeating Raquel’s name. It irritated Ariana and she said:

"Tom, stop. You're acting weird.”

Sandoval replied that he was not doing so. Ariana asked:

“Why are you saying, 'Raquel, Raquel, Raquel?’”

In response, Sandoval said:

“Because she f***ing made out with Schwartz.”

Ariana Madix looked surprised and asked Raquel for details. The latter mentioned that it was “just a moment” and that people around them cheered. Ariana looked confused knowing that people cheered.

In a confessional, she said:

"Just when I thought it was safe.”

As Raquel shared a few details on how the kiss happened, Ariana was concerned about Schwartz’s ex-wife Katie Maloney and Raquel’s ex-fiancee James Kennedy's reactions. She mentioned in her confessional that the incident would bring down everything.

Sandoval was then seen giving Raquel Schwartz’s room key, which left Ariana in splits, and she said:

“Tom, get the f**k out. Tom, you're the worst. Get out of here.”

Fans found the scene weird because they knew that Raquel and Sandoval were having an affair at the time.

On a recent episode of Howie Mandel's podcast, Sandoval admitted that he and Raquel shared their first kiss during boys’ night at Mondrian, Los Angeles. Scheana and Raquel crashed the party. This particular night was featured in Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 6.

The TomTom co-owner described the kiss as “magnetic” and stated that he hadn’t felt something like that in a long time.

Meanwhile, Ariana and Sandoval have broken up. The entire affair drama will be a part of this season, followed by a dramatic reunion.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 airs new episodes every Wednesday on Bravo at 9.00 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes