How did Katie Maloney react to Tom Schwartz calling her “monster” on WWHL? Restaurateur’s statement receives backlash online

Tom Schwartz has been receiving backlash online since his recent appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live (WWHL) on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. While most of the criticism has been related to his responses over Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal, Vanderpump Rules fans have also slammed him for his “monster” remark directed at his ex-wife Katie Maloney.

In the latest episode of WWHL, Schwartz claimed that Katie was a “monster” at the beginning of their marriage. The ex-wife responded on Twitter, stating that her ex-husband’s name-calling did not phase her.

Katie Maloney @MusicKillsKate I was called a monster too many times to count… tonight’s #wwhl didn’t phase me. Sadly. I was called a monster too many times to count… tonight’s #wwhl didn’t phase me. Sadly.

Tom Schwartz and Katie married in 2019 but got divorced in 2022. Despite being separated, they were seen interfering in each other’s lives in the latest season of Vanderpump Rules.

Fans bashed Tom Schwartz online for slamming Katie on WWHL

On WWHL, Andy Cohen asked Tom Schwartz about Katie Maloney’s allegations, stating that the restaurateur never advocated for his ex-wife.

Responding to the question, Schwartz said:

“Here's the thing, early on in our relationship she abused that a little bit okay. She was like always getting in tiffs and she's like you're with me or against me okay. She demanded unconditional loyalty early on.”

He added:

“She's put a lot of work into herself and she's way better now. Katie love you but in the beginning she was kind of a monster okay. She was a monster. She had, she has had a falling out with every single person in her life multiple times. And I just I don't know I didn't like getting dragged into all that and I guess I became a little numb when she actually did need me it's like the boy who cried wolf.”

With Andy Cohen’s expression, it was clear that Tom Schwartz was going to receive backlash online. Fans slammed him for his statement on Twitter.

kim @sunfan227 Caught up watching @twschwa on #WWHL and wow… the complete lack of self awareness and inability to read a room was palpable. Also, you were the monster, not Katie. Let’s be clear. Finally, nobody wants to hug your disgusting business partner. Nobody. Kick rocks. #PumpRules Caught up watching @twschwa on #WWHL and wow… the complete lack of self awareness and inability to read a room was palpable. Also, you were the monster, not Katie. Let’s be clear. Finally, nobody wants to hug your disgusting business partner. Nobody. Kick rocks. #PumpRules https://t.co/gOytUrAc0U

SⓐbⓡIⓝa CⓞtⓣIⓝgⓗaⓜ 🦊 @sabby_leigh So let me get this right Tom who legit cheated on his basically wife for a year with his friend deserves a hug? But Katie your ex wife that you claim to love is a monster? WTF #PumpRules So let me get this right Tom who legit cheated on his basically wife for a year with his friend deserves a hug? But Katie your ex wife that you claim to love is a monster? WTF #PumpRules https://t.co/ODgpDNaUym

Tina Stanley @stanleytina @MusicKillsKate So glad that you and Arianna both got out of those toxic relationships. What you got out of them is each other and a future successful business. Wish you both the best. 🦄 @MusicKillsKate So glad that you and Arianna both got out of those toxic relationships. What you got out of them is each other and a future successful business. Wish you both the best. 🦄💗

Vaenerys Targaryen 🐉🔥 @senoritav76 made the right move to leave the dinner and your marriage. I never got the impression that he was a bad guy, but he was clearly a bad husband. Keep on thriving! @MusicKillsKate Youmade the right move to leave the dinner and your marriage. I never got the impression that he was a bad guy, but he was clearly a bad husband. Keep on thriving! @MusicKillsKate You 💯 made the right move to leave the dinner and your marriage. I never got the impression that he was a bad guy, but he was clearly a bad husband. Keep on thriving!

Chipair @Chipair2 @BravoWWHL What an extremely poor choice of words. He needs to stay off TV and social media if he can’t handle himself better than he did tonight. @BravoWWHL What an extremely poor choice of words. He needs to stay off TV and social media if he can’t handle himself better than he did tonight.

Katie and Schwartz had an argument in Vanderpump Rules’ Wednesday episode

Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 9 aired just before WWHL on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, on Bravo. In the episode, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz had a fallout in the first half.

The former couple got together for dinner to celebrate the closing of their house. While they were having their drinks, Schwartz claimed that he had been defending her more since the divorce. Katie disagreed and gave a list of the times he didn’t, and it included the time when Scheana Shay and Brock Davies didn’t want her at their wedding venue resort.

For those unaware, Katie Maloney and her friend Kristen Doute booked a room at the same resort in Mexico for their vacation that had nothing to do with Scheana’s wedding. But when the latter asked Katie not to interfere with her big day, Tom Schwartz supported her and played his “groomsman’s card" to support Scheana’s argument. Katie was hurt that her ex-husband was still not advocating for her.

So when Schwartz claimed that he had started defending her post-divorce, Katie took offense. He also stated that she abused the “wife-husband card.”

Tom Schwartz then said:

“I have been a great f**king husband.”

When a producer asked Katie whether she ever analyzed why Schwartz never defended her honor, she replied”

"The only thing that I could ever come up with is that he just didn’t like me. He might have loved me, but he just didn’t like me.”

After their argument, Katie broke down in tears, got up, and left without having her dinner. At the end of the episode, Tom Schwartz was seen kissing Raquel Leviss.

Viewers can tune in to Bravo every Wednesday at 9.00 pm ET to watch a new episode of Vanderpump Rules season 10.

